NEET 2022 Registration Process to End Today, Fill NEET UG Application form on neet.nta.nic.in

NEET 2022 Registration Process Ends: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2022 Application Process will come to an end today - 20th May 2022. As per the extended application timeline, medical aspirants seeking admission to UG Courses i.e., MBBS and BDS, have time until midnight to fill out the NEET UG application form. NTA - the National Testing Agency, which is managing the examination, has made the NEET UG 2022 application form available online on its official exam portal - neet.nta.nic.in, from where candidates can fill the same. Alternatively, to help students complete the application process, a direct link to NEET 2022 Registration Page is also provided below:

Register for NEET-UG 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Eligibility Criteria

With just a few hours left for the closing of the NEET UG 2022 application process, many candidates may try and fill up the form quickly or in haste without checking their eligibility for the same. However, it is advised that candidates first check and ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria as later on their candidature might be cancelled if they do not qualify.

As per the information brochure shared by the NTA, candidates applying for NEET 2022 should pass Class 10 + 12 with PCM (Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics) subjects. Students who are appearing for their Class 12 exam with these subjects are also eligible to apply for the NEET UG 2022 exam. In terms of age limit, NTA has set 17 years as the lower age limit for the candidates appearing for NEET UG 2022; and there is no upper age limit to appear for the medical entrance exam.

NEET UG 2022 Application Fee

Another key aspect that candidates applying for NEET UG 2022 must keep in mind is the application fee. As per the notification, candidates who belong to the General Category need to shell out Rs 1,600 to complete the NEET 2022 application form. Along similar lines, candidates falling under the EWS/OBC-NCL will have to pay Rs 1500/- the application fee. Reserved category candidates, i.e., SC/ST/PWD/Third Gender are required to Pay Rs 900/- as the application fee. For NRI or candidates from outside India, the application fee stands at Rs 8000/-.

Also Read: NEET 2022: Know List of Documents Required for Application Here