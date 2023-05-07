NEET 2023 Today, Over 20 Lakh Students Set To Appear for UG Exam, Check NTA Guidelines Here

NEET 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) examination today. The medical entrance exam is scheduled to begin at 2 pm and conclude at 5:20 pm. However, entry to the exam centre has already started at 11 am, while the NEET UG gate closing time is 1:30 pm.

The examination is conducted in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, and Punjabi languages. As per media reports, this year, 20,87,445 students have registered across India for NEET (UG) 2023.

NTA’s Guidelines Regarding NEET UG 2023 Dress Code

As per the guidelines, candidates are not allowed to carry: hair clutch, jewellery, bags, and notepads.

Shoes and footwear with thick soles are not allowed.

Boys are not allowed to wear kurta pyjamas as per the NEET UG dress code.

Garments with large buttons are not permitted.

No electronic watches or any gadgets.

For female candidates, leggings are not allowed.

Clothes with long sleeves are not permitted. However, in case of candidates come in customary dress, they should report at least an hour before the last reporting time.

What candidates can carry to NEET Exam Centre?

They must carry admit card, along with a passport-size photograph affixed on it.

One additional passport-size photograph is to be affixed to the attendance sheet (same as on the application form).

They must carry any one of the original and valid photo ID proofs issued by the government, including PAN card, driving licence, voter ID.

The PwD original certificate and scribe-related documents, if applicable.

No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination centre without admit card and valid ID proof

Those suffering from diabetes is allowed to carry eatables like sugar tablets or fruits (banana, apple, orange) and a transparent water bottle.

NEET 2023 Self Declaration Form

As per the updates, the self-declaration form must have a postcard-size photograph pasted and a thumb impression attached. An additional photograph has to be carried to the exam centre to be pasted on the attendance sheet. The NEET hall ticket with the duly filled-in self-declaration form and rough pages will have to be handed over to the invigilator after the end of the exam.

