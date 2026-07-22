NEET 2027 to Shift to CBT Mode Says Dharmendra Pradhan, Pattern to Remain Same

NEET UG 2027 Exam: The National Testing Agency will be conducting the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) as a Computer-Based Test (CBT) online examination from the next academic year onwards. The decision was earlier announced by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan during a press conference conducted in May 2026. The mode has been made to combat paper leaks and securely conduct the exam. The NEET 2026 examination faced paper leak cases, following which the main exam was cancelled, and a re-exam was conducted on June 21, 2026.

As per reports, the minister stated that the decision will address concerns related to security and transparency. The CBI is investigating the paper leak, which was busted in May 2026, causing the examination to be cancelled.

With the introduction of the new exam mode, students preparing to appear for the exams in 2027 now need to get themselves accustomed to answering the questions on screen. The education minister stated that the OMR-based system will no longer continue from the next exam cycle onwards, and candidates need to answer questions through a computer interface instead of marking their responses on the OMR sheet until this year.