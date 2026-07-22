NEET 2027 to Shift to CBT Mode Says Dharmendra Pradhan, Pattern to Remain Same
NEET 2027 to be conducted in the CBT - Online mode from the next cycle. The exam pattern will remain the same; students must take on practice sessions to understand the online exam.
NEET UG 2027 Exam: The National Testing Agency will be conducting the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) as a Computer-Based Test (CBT) online examination from the next academic year onwards. The decision was earlier announced by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan during a press conference conducted in May 2026. The mode has been made to combat paper leaks and securely conduct the exam. The NEET 2026 examination faced paper leak cases, following which the main exam was cancelled, and a re-exam was conducted on June 21, 2026.
As per reports, the minister stated that the decision will address concerns related to security and transparency. The CBI is investigating the paper leak, which was busted in May 2026, causing the examination to be cancelled.
With the introduction of the new exam mode, students preparing to appear for the exams in 2027 now need to get themselves accustomed to answering the questions on screen. The education minister stated that the OMR-based system will no longer continue from the next exam cycle onwards, and candidates need to answer questions through a computer interface instead of marking their responses on the OMR sheet until this year.
The existing exam pattern will, however, continue with 720 marks and questions from Physics, Chemistry and Biology. Candidates appearing for the examination from next year onwards need to practice and appear for as many mock tests as possible to get themselves acquainted with the exam format and how to answer the questions online.
While speaking about the exam-related concerns, the minister mentioned that investigations will continue and all those involved will be punished as per law. The statement from the minister referred to the ongoing conflict with students protesting and asking for accountability.
The shift to the computer-based format is part of the government's effort to strengthen the exam system and improve security arrangements. The government has also taken measures earlier through committees and investigations to address concerns related to the exam.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.