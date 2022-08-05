NEET Answer Key 2022 (Soon): Over 18 Lakh Candidates Await NEET Result, Answer Key at neet.nta.inc.in

NEET Answer Key 2022 (Soon): The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to soon release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) answer key 2022. As per the tentative dates, the NTA NEET answer key 2022 is expected to be released in the second week of August. Initially, the officials will release the provisional answer key of NEET UG at neet.nta.nic.in. Along with the NEET 2022 answer key, NTA will also release the OMR response sheets and question papers.

Once the answer key is released, candidates can raise objections, if any through the official website. As of now, NTA has not yet announced any specific date or time for the release of NEET UG answer key 2022. This year, NEET UG was held on 17th July 2022.

Where To Download NEET Answer Key 2022?

Once released, over 18 lakhs candidates will be able to check and download the NEET UG answer key in online mode from the official website. NTA only releases the NEET answer key 2022 on the following websites - nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in. NTA will also release the NEET 2022 question papers and candidates’ OMR sheets along with the provisional answer keys, which can be checked on the official website mentioned above.

How To Raise Objections in NEET Answer Key 2022?

Once the NEET UG provisional answer key is released, the candidates will get the provision to raise objections to it. They will be able to raise objections against the same on the official website. To challenge the answer key, they will have to pay a fee of Rs. 200 per answer. The NTA will go through the challenges raised and release the NEET UG 2022 final answer key based on it. The final answer key will be published before the announcement of NEET result 2022.

Previous Year NEET Cut off

As per the updates, last year, the NEET cut-off for the unreserved category has gone down from 720-147 in 2020 to 720-138 in 2021. The NEET cut-off last year for students belonging to reserved categories including Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) also dropped from 146-113 last year to 137-108 in NEET UG. This time, a total of 91,415 MBBS, 27,948 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH, 487 BSc nursing, and 603 BVSc seats, as well as 1205 AIIMS MBBS and 200 JIPMER MBBS seats, will be filled based on NEET result.