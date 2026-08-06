NEET Case in Supreme Court Today: First Hearing After Anti-Cheating Bill Passed in Parliament; Here's What to Expect

The Supreme Court is set to hear the NEET paper leak case today in what will be the first hearing after Parliament passed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, commonly referred to as the Anti-Cheating Bill.

The hearing comes amid continued nationwide concern over the integrity of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), following allegations of question paper leaks and exam malpractice. The outcome of today's proceedings is expected to be closely watched by lakhs of medical aspirants, parents, coaching institutes, and education authorities.

Why Is the NEET Case Back in the Supreme Court?

The case relates to allegations of irregularities and paper leaks in the NEET examination. Following widespread protests and multiple petitions, the Supreme Court has been monitoring developments while investigative agencies continue their probe.