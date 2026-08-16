NEET JEE CUET Exams May See Changes Under New Admission Models Says NEP Review Committee Chairman

Indian higher education is often seen as centralised because national entrance exams like NEET, JEE and CUET get a lot of public attention. Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar says this view is incomplete. He explains that a national test may centralise only the exam stage and not the full admission process. In Indian higher education many colleges and universities still decide eligibility and prepare merit lists, run counseling and offer admission through their own systems. This is important because the country has a huge system with 4.5 cr students in higher education. Out of this 3.46 cr are Undergraduate students and 5.69 lakh study in integrated UG, PG programmes, Universities and their units alone have about 1.09 crores students across UG, PG and Phd levels.

The scale of Indian Higher Education makes one single admission route difficult. The AISHE 2023-24 report shows that India has 1289 universities or university level institutions and 48,246 colleges along with 15,221 standalone institutions. A system as large as this needs many ways to admit institution level procedures which are still widely used. This means Indian Higher Education is not fully centralised. National exams may help create common testing standards but they do not control every stage of admission. Many state universities and private institutions still use their own rules and processes to fill seats.

How NEET, JEE and CUET Work in Different Ways

Kumar also explains that NEET, JEE and CUET do not work in the same way. NEET is a statutory common entrance exam for undergraduate medical admissions and is used by central, state, private and deemed institutions. The Medical Counselling Committee handles certain national seat pools while state authorities manage state quota seats with their own reservation domicile and eligibility rules. JEE follows a different model. IITs use JEE Advanced while NITs, IITs and other government funded technical institutes use JEE Main. JoSAA allocates many of these seats but some states and institutions use JEE Main scores under their own systems. CUET is also different because participating universities take the final admission decision. Many state, deemed and private universities use CUET as only one route among several. State level entrance tests in Karnataka Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu show that India Higher education still works though a mixed and decentralized admission process.