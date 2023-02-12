NEET MDS 2023: Application Last Date Today, Apply at nbe.edu.in

NEET MDS 2023: As per the recent updates, the NBEMS will close the registration window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) programme 2023 today, February 12, 2023, in online mode. Those interested candidates who are appearing for the NEET MDS 2023 exams and have not registered yet can register by visiting the official website- nbe.edu.in.

As per the recent updates, the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) reopened the NEET MDS 2023 registration window after the decision of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) came out to extend the internship cut-off date for medical students. However, students can register for NEET MDS 2023 by today, February 12, 2023, till 11.55 pm.

NEET MDS 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

NEET MDS 2023 Important Dates

Candidates who are appearing for the NEET MDS 2023 exams can go through the important dates related to the NEET MDS 2023 in the table given below.

Events Dates Last Date to Register for NEET MDS 2023 Exam February 12, 2023, till 11.55 pm Edit Window for NEET MDS 2023 February 15, 2023 Final/Selective Edit Window for NEET MDS 2023 February 17, 2023, to February 19, 2023 NEET MDS 2023 Internship Cut-off Date June 30, 2023

How to Register for NEET MDS 2023?

Candidates who are appearing for the NEET MDS 2023 and have not applied yet can follow the steps given below to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) - nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Look for the NEET MDS 2023 link available on the screen

Step 3: Click on the NEET MDS 2023 registration link

Step 4: Fill out the NEET PG 2023 application form using both personal and academic details

Step 5: Upload all the required documents mentioned in the application form

Step 6: Now, cross-check the details in the application form and then submit the NEET MDS 2023 registration fee

Step 7: Click on submit the NEET MDS 2023 application form

Step 8: Now, download the NEET MDS 2023 admission application form and take a few printouts for further use

Also Read: NEET PG 2023: Registration Process to End Today, Get Direct Link Here