NEET MDS 2023: The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will end the online registration submissions for NEET MDS tomorrow February 12, 2023. Medical aspirants must submit the online application form by 11:55 pm tomorrow on the official website after which the link will be deactivated.

Furthermore, it is important to note that the registration window was reopened on February 10, 2023. As per the official notice, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare recently decided to extend the cut-off date of internship for all medical students in order to be eligible for NEET MDS 2023. The registration window was reopened for aspirants who are currently completing their internship. These candidates can apply within the stipulated time period i.e. February 12. The application needs to be submitted on the main webpage - nbe.edu.in.

NEET MDS 2023 Registration Link - Click Here

The official notification also stated that such candidates will be allowed to choose the preferred state as well as exam city among the available list of cities at the time of closure of the previous registration window on January 31, 2023. This will be done on a first come first serve basis.

Procedure to Apply for NEET MDS 2023

Interested and eligible candidates must go through all the important guidelines before applying for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for the Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) programme. Given below are the simple steps to be followed by the applicants who wish to pursue MDS Course for the academic session 2023-25.

Step 1- Visit the official website - nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in

Step 2 - On the homepage, click on the application link under the NEET MDS section

Step 3 - Then fill out the online application form for NEET MDS 2023

Step 4 - Upload the documents such as the scanned copy of the photograph, signature, etc

Step 5 - In the next step, the candidate needs to pay the application fee for NEET MDS 2023

Step 6 - Examine all your details properly before final submissions

Step 7 - Submit and retain a copy for further reference

On the admit card, there will be necessary details like the candidate’s name, allotted examination centre, exam timing and other details. Moreover, the applicants must regularly check the official website for more admission-related updates.

Also Read: Maharashtra NMMS 2023 Result Released, Check at nmmsmsce.in