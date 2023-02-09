NEET MDS 2023 Registration Window Reopens Tomorrow, Check Important Dates Here

NEET MDS 2023 Registration Window Reopens on Feb 10: As per the latest updates, the authorities will reopen the registration window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) tomorrow- February 10, 2023 (3.00 pm onwards). Once the registration link is activated, candidates can register themselves on the official website of NBEMS i.e. natboard.edu.in

However, candidates must apply for NEET MDS 2023 before the deadline i.e. February 12, 2023 (till 11.55 pm). The NEET MDS 2023 window is reopened for the candidates who will be completing their internship between April 1 and June 30, 2023. They must be fulfilling other criteria to be able to apply for NEET MDS 2023. Candidates can check out NEET MDS 2023 Eligibility criteria in the information bulletin of the official website.

NEET MDS 2023 Important Dates

Event Date NEET MDS 2023 Registration February 10 (3.00 pm onwards) to 12, 2023 (till 11.55 pm) Application Edit Window February 15, 2023, Final Edit Window February 17 to 19, 2023

How to Apply for NEET MD 2023 Application Form?

Candidates will be able to fill out NEET MDS 2023 application form from February 10, 2023. They can go through these steps to register o the official website-

Step 1 : Visit the official website i.e.natboard.edu.in

Step 2 : Click on NEET MDS 2023 application form

Step 3: Register with the required details

Step 4 : Now, log in with the registered ID and password

Step 5: Upload necessary documents and select exam centre

Step 6: Pay the required fee and submit the form

Step 7: Download it and take a printout

What After Filling out NEET MDS 2023 Application Form?

Candidates who submit the NEET MDS 2023 application form and pay the required fee will be able to edit the application form on February 15, 2023. However, the authorities will open a final edit window afterward.

The Final/Selective Edit Window for all applicants of NEET-MDS 2023 who are found not to have submitted the required images in their applications as per the prescribed guidelines shall be opened from February 17 to 19, 2023. A list of these candidates shall be published on the NBEMS website prior to the opening of the final edit window.

