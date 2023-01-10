NEET MDS 2023: Registrations Commence at natboard.edu.in, Get Direct Link Here

NEET MDS 2023 Applications: The National Board of Examination has started the NEET MDS 2023 Registration and Application Process. Candidates interested in applying for the MDS programme can visit the official website of NBE to register and apply for the exams. As per the dates given, the last date for candidates to apply for the NEET MDS 2023 exams is January 30, 2023.

To apply for the NEET MDS 2023 entrance exams candidates are required to first register through the link available on the official website. After completing the NEET MDS 2023 Registrations, candidates will be able to complete the online application form and submit the application fee along with the required documents.

NEET MDS 2023 Application form is available on the official website - natboard.edu.in. Candidates can also complete the NEET MDS 2023 Registration and Application process through the direct link available here.

NEET MDS 2023 Applications - Click Here

NEET MDS 2023 Information bulletin - Click Here

NEET MDS 2023 Important Dates

The NEET MDS 2023 Entrance Examination is scheduled to be conducted on March 1, 2023. Candidates who will be appearing for the March 2023 entrance examination can check the complete schedule below.

Event Date Availability of the Information Bulletin January 9, 2023 Online Submission of the Application Form January 9 to 30, 2023 Date of Examination March 1, 2023 Declaration of Result March 31, 2023

How to apply for NEET MDS 2023 Exams

To apply for the NEET MDS 2023 exams, candidates are required to first visit the official website and enter the required details in the registration link. After completing the NEET MDS 2023 Registrations, candidates will be able to apply through the NEET MDS 2023 application form.

Step 1: Visit the official website of National Board of Examination

Step 2: Click on the NEET MDS 2023 Session link

Step 3: Click on the Application Link and read through the required details

Step 4: Click on Register to complete the online registration process

Step 5: After creating the login, students will be able to fill in the online application form

Step 6: Upload all required documents and submit the application fee

Step 7: Click on the final submission link

