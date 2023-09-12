NEET MDS 2023 Round 3 choice filling, locking ends tomorrow at mcc.nic.in, allotment result on Sept 16

NEET MDS Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the choice filling and locking facility for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - MDS (NEET MDS) round 3 tomorrow - September 13, 2023. Candidates willing to get admission to MDS (Master of Dental Surgery) courses can fill in their choices for the NEET counselling 2023 online at the official website: mcc.nic.in.

Based on the choices filled, the NEET MDS seat allotment result for round 3 will be announced on September 16. Each year, the MCC conducts counselling for postgraduate programmes, including MD, MS, Diploma, and MDS seats, in participating government medical and dental colleges across the country under the 50% All India Quota (AIQ).

NEET MDS Round 3 Counselling Dates 2023

Candidates can check the table to know the upcoming dates for NEET MDS counselling round 3 below:

Events Dates NEET MDS Registration September 8 to 12, 2023 up to 12 noon (Closed) Payment of fees September 8 to 12, 2023 up to 8 pm NEET MDS Choice filling and locking September 9 to 13, 2023 Processing of seat allotment September 14 to 15, 2023 NEET MDS Seat allotment result September 16, 2023 Uploading of documents September 17, 2023 Reporting to allotted colleges September 18 to 25, 2023

How to fill choices in NEET MDS Counselling 2023?

After the registrations, candidates are required to fill in the choice of course and colleges as per their priorities. They can choose a minimum of one college to as many as they want. Check below the steps to know how to fill NEET MDS choices:

Step 1: Go to the official website: mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the registration link, on the homepage

Step 3: Login and the application form will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the choices, save and submit it

Step 5: Download the application form for future reference

