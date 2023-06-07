NEET MDS Counselling 2023 Dates Soon at mcc.nic.in, Get Details Here

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

NEET MDS Counselling 2023 Dates: As per the media reports, Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is likely to release counselling schedule for NEET MDS 2023 soon. Candidates will have to do registration in order to participate in the counselling process. They will have to fill in and lock in their college and course preferences. NEET MDS Counselling 2023 will have 4 rounds comprising stray vacancy round.

The seat allotment process is being held for admissions to the postgraduate courses provided by Deemed Universities, Central Universities, Armed Forces Medical Services, ESIC colleges, and 50 percent All India Quota (AIQ) seats of the dental colleges in India. A total of 1,300 MDS seats are available to fill in through the All India Quota (AIQ), deemed, central and ESIC institutes.

Who is Eligible for NEET MDS Counselling 2023?

It must be noted that only those candidates who have cleared the exam are eligible to participate in NEET MDS Counselling 2023. The authorities held the exam on March 1, 2023, and the results were declared within 10 days of the conduction of the exam i.e. March 10, 2023. Moreover, candidates were allowed to download the scorecards from March 20, 2023 onwards.

How to do NEET MDS Counselling 2023 Registration?

Those who have cleared the exam will be able to apply for the seat allotment process. Shortlisted candidates can go through the following steps to apply-

Step 1: Visit the official website: mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on MDS counselling link 2023

Step 3: Complete registration and login

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form and keep multiple hard copies

What After NEET MDS Counselling 2023 Registration?

Once the registration is done and candidates fill in their preferences, the authorities will review the applications and attached documents. They will then release a merit list carrying the list of shortlisted candidates. Candidates will have to accept the allotted seats and report to the allotted colleges along with original documents before the last date.

Also Read: AIIMS to Conduct NExT Exam in the Second Half of 2023? Fake News in Circulation, Check Details Here