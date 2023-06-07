  1. Home
  2. News
  3. NEET MDS Counselling 2023 Dates Soon at mcc.nic.in, Get Details Here

NEET MDS Counselling 2023 Dates Soon at mcc.nic.in, Get Details Here

NEET MDS Counselling 2023 schedule will be out on mcc.nic.in shortly. Those who clear the exam will be eligible for participation in the seat allotment process. Check the latest updates here.

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 7, 2023 19:03 IST
NEET MDS Counselling 2023 Dates Soon
NEET MDS Counselling 2023 Dates Soon
CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

NEET MDS Counselling 2023 Dates: As per the media reports, Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is likely to release counselling schedule for NEET MDS 2023 soon. Candidates will have to do registration in order to participate in the counselling process. They will have to fill in and lock in their college and course preferences. NEET MDS Counselling 2023 will have 4 rounds comprising stray vacancy round.

The seat allotment process is being held for admissions to the postgraduate courses provided by Deemed Universities, Central Universities, Armed Forces Medical Services, ESIC colleges, and 50 percent All India Quota (AIQ) seats of the dental colleges in India. A total of 1,300 MDS seats are available to fill in through the All India Quota (AIQ), deemed, central and ESIC institutes.

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Who is Eligible for NEET MDS Counselling 2023?

It must be noted that only those candidates who have cleared the exam are eligible to participate in NEET MDS Counselling 2023. The authorities held the exam on March 1, 2023, and the results were declared within 10 days of the conduction of the exam i.e. March 10, 2023. Moreover, candidates were allowed to download the scorecards from March 20, 2023 onwards. 

How to do NEET MDS Counselling 2023 Registration?

Those who have cleared the exam will be able to apply for the seat allotment process. Shortlisted candidates can go through the following steps to apply-

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Step 1: Visit the official website: mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on MDS counselling link 2023

Step 3: Complete registration and login 

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form and keep multiple hard copies

What After NEET MDS Counselling 2023 Registration?

Once the registration is done and candidates fill in their preferences, the authorities will review the applications and attached documents. They will then release a merit list carrying the list of shortlisted candidates. Candidates will have to accept the allotted seats and report to the allotted colleges along with original documents before the last date.

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Also Read: AIIMS to Conduct NExT Exam in the Second Half of 2023? Fake News in Circulation, Check Details Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Board Name
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    CO-POWERED BY

    Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023