NEET MDS Counselling 2023 Round 3 Registrations Soon; Check List of Top Dental Colleges

NEET MDS Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the registrations for the NEET Master of Dental Surgery Round 2 on September 8, 2023. Eligible candidates must register themselves on the official website: mcc.nic.in. Candidates can check out the steps to apply, and the list of top dental colleges here.

According to the NEET MDS Counselling 2023, the last date to apply is September 12, 2023 (till 12:00 PM). However, candidates can pay the registration fee until 8:00 PM on the same date. The choice filling/locking window will be live between September 9 and 13, 2023.

How to Apply for NEET MDS Counselling 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website: mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Select the MDS tab and click on the registration link available

Step 3: Complete the registration process and then login

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay required fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

NEET MDS Counselling 2023: List of Top 10 Dental Colleges Among Aspirants

Candidates can check out the list of courses and colleges allotted to the top 10 rankers in NEET MDS round 2 seat allotment:

Rank Allotted institute Course 1 Faculty of Dental Science, KGMU, Lucknow Oral and maxillofacial surgery 2 Lady Hardinge, Medical College, Delhi Oral and maxillofacial surgery 3 Maulana Azad Institute and Dental Science, New Delhi Conservative dentistry and endodontics 4 Maulana Azad Institute and Dental Science, New Delhi Prosthodontics and crown and bridge 5 Institute of Medical Science, BHU, Varanasi Orthodontics and dentofacial orthopedics 6 Institute of Medical Science, BHU, Varanasi Oral and maxillofacial surgery 7 Government Dental College, Chennai Orthodontics and dentofacial orthopedics 8 Maulana Azad Institute and Dental Science, New Delhi Prosthodontics and crown and bridge 9 Government Dental College, Thiruvananthapuram Orthodontics and dentofacial orthopedics 10 Post Graduate Institute of Dental Sciences, Rohtak Conservative dentistry and endodontics

