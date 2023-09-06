NEET MDS Counselling 2023 Round 3 Registrations Soon; Check List of Top Dental Colleges

  1. Home
NEET MDS Counselling 2023 registrations for round 3 will start on September 8, 2023. Candidates can register for the third round at mcc.nic.in before the last date. 

Updated: Sep 6, 2023 12:44 IST
NEET MDS Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the registrations for the NEET Master of Dental Surgery Round 2 on September 8, 2023. Eligible candidates must register themselves on the official website: mcc.nic.in. Candidates can check out the steps to apply, and the list of top dental colleges here.

According to the NEET MDS Counselling 2023, the last date to apply is September 12, 2023 (till 12:00 PM). However, candidates can pay the registration fee until 8:00 PM on the same date. The choice filling/locking window will be live between September 9 and 13, 2023. 

How to Apply for NEET MDS Counselling 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website: mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Select the MDS tab and click on the registration link available

Step 3: Complete the registration process and then login

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay required fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

NEET MDS Counselling 2023: List of Top 10 Dental Colleges Among Aspirants

Candidates can check out the list of courses and colleges allotted to the top 10 rankers in NEET MDS round 2 seat allotment:

Rank

Allotted institute

Course

1

Faculty of Dental Science, KGMU, Lucknow

Oral and maxillofacial surgery

2

Lady Hardinge, Medical College, Delhi

Oral and maxillofacial surgery

3

Maulana Azad Institute and Dental Science, New Delhi

Conservative dentistry and endodontics

4

Maulana Azad Institute and Dental Science, New Delhi

Prosthodontics and crown and bridge

5

Institute of Medical Science, BHU, Varanasi

Orthodontics and dentofacial orthopedics

6

Institute of Medical Science, BHU, Varanasi

Oral and maxillofacial surgery

7

Government Dental College, Chennai

Orthodontics and dentofacial orthopedics

8

Maulana Azad Institute and Dental Science, New Delhi

Prosthodontics and crown and bridge

9

Government Dental College, Thiruvananthapuram

Orthodontics and dentofacial orthopedics

10

Post Graduate Institute of Dental Sciences, Rohtak

Conservative dentistry and endodontics

