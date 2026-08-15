NEET MDS Counselling 2026: AIQ and State Schedule released at mcc.nic.in, Check Important Dates, Notice Here

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) released the counseling schedule for NEET 50% AIQ and 100% Deemed/Central Universities/AFMS, as well as for AIQ and State quota admissions on August 14, 2026. Candidates can keep the following list of dates in mind while appearing for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) counseling. The schedule has been released for All India Quota (AIQ) and for state quota admissions.

Candidates can check the schedule on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. The links for respective schedules have been attached here as well.

In the notice, the MCC has urged all participating institutes/colleges to treat all Saturdays/ Sundays and Gazetted Holidays as working days to ensure faithful obedience of time schedule and also keeping in view the limited time available for conducting counselling.