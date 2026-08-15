NEET MDS Counselling 2026: AIQ and State Schedule released at mcc.nic.in, Check Important Dates, Notice Here
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) released the counseling schedule for NEET 50% AIQ and 100% Deemed/Central Universities/AFMS, as well as for AIQ and State quota admissions on August 14, 2026 on the official website at mcc.nic.in. Candidates can keep the following list of dates in mind while appearing for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) counselling.
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) released the counseling schedule for NEET 50% AIQ and 100% Deemed/Central Universities/AFMS, as well as for AIQ and State quota admissions on August 14, 2026. Candidates can keep the following list of dates in mind while appearing for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) counseling. The schedule has been released for All India Quota (AIQ) and for state quota admissions.
Candidates can check the schedule on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. The links for respective schedules have been attached here as well.
In the notice, the MCC has urged all participating institutes/colleges to treat all Saturdays/ Sundays and Gazetted Holidays as working days to ensure faithful obedience of time schedule and also keeping in view the limited time available for conducting counselling.
NEET MDS Counselling 2026 for NEET 50% AIQ and 100% Deemed/Central Universities/AFMS
NEET MDS Counselling 2026 Round 1 Schedule
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Verification of Tentative Seat Matrix by the participating Institutes
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Registration/Payment
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Choice Filling/ Locking
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Processing of Seat Allotment
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Result
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Reporting/ Joining
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Verification of Joined candidates Data by institutes
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17th August, 2026
(1-Day)
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18th August to 23rd August, 2026 up to 03:00 P.M of 23rd Aug., 2026 only (as per Server Time)
* Payment facility will be available up to 06:00 PM of 23rd Aug., 2026 (as per Server Time)
(6-Days)
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19th August, 2026 to 23rd August, 2026 (Choice Filling will be available upto 11:00 P.M of 23rd Aug., 2026 (as per Server Time)
Choice Locking will start from 04:00 P.M of 22nd Aug., 2026 upto 11:00 P.M of 23rd Aug., 2026 (as per Server Time)
(5-Days)
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24th Aug, 2026 to 25th Aug, 2026
(2-Days)
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26th Aug, 2026
(1-Day)
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27th Aug., 2026 to 1st Sept, 2026
(6-Days)
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2nd Sept, 2026
(1-Day)
NEET MDS Counselling 2026 Round 2 Schedule
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Verification of Tentative Seat Matrix by the participating Institutes
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Registration/Payment
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Choice Filling/ Locking
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Processing of Seat Allotment
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Result
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Reporting/ Joining
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Verification of Joined candidates Data by institutes
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Sharing of data by MCC
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3rd Sept., 2026
(1-Day)
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Registration facility will be available from 3rd Sept., 2026 to 8th Sept, 2026 Upto 03:00 P.M of 08.09.2026 (as per Server Time)
* Payment facility will be available up to 06:00 PM of 08.09.2026 (as per Server Time)
(6-Days)
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5th Sept, 2026 to 9th Sept, 2026 Choice Filling will be available upto 10:00 A.M of 9th Sept, 2026 (as per Server Time)
Choice Locking will start from 04:00 P.M of 8th Sept, 2026 upto 10:00 A.M of 9th Sept, 2026 (as per Server Time)
(5-Days)
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9th Sept, 2026 to 10th Sept., 2026
(2- Days)
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11th Sept., 2026
(1-Day)
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12th Sept., 2026 to 18th Sept, 2026
(7-Days)
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19th Sept, 2026
(1-Day)
NEET MDS Counselling 2026 Round 3 Schedule
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Verification of Tentative Seat Matrix by the participating Institutes
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Registration/Payment
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Choice Filling/ Locking
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Processing of Seat Allotment
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Result
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Reporting
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Verification of Joined candidates Data by institutes
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Sharing of data by MCC
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21st Sept., 2026
(1-Day)
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22nd Sept., 2026 to 27th Sept., 2026 03:00 P.M of 27th Sept., 2026 (as per Server Time)
* Payment facility will be available till 06:00 P.M of 27th Sept., 2026 (as per Server Time)
(6-Days)
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23rd Sept., 2026 to 28th Sept., 2026 Choice Filling will be available till 10:00 A.M. of 28th Sept., 2026 (as per Server Time)
Choice Locking from 04:00 P.M of 27th Sept., 2026 upto 10:00 A.M of 28th Sept., 2026 (as per Server Time)
(6-Days)
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28th Sept., 2026 to 29th Sept., 2026
(2-Days)
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30th Sept., 2026
(1-Day)
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1st Oct., 2026 to 8th Oct.., 2026
(8-Days)
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9th Oct., 2026
(1- Day)
NEET MDS Counselling 2026 Stray Vacancy Round Schedule
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Verification of Tentative Seat Matrix by the participating Institutes
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Registration/Payment
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Choice Filling/ Locking
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Processing of Seat Allotment
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Result
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Reporting
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Verification of Joined candidates Data by institutes
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Sharing of data by MCC
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Registration available from 12th Oct., 2026 to 14th Oct. 2026 upto 03:00 P.M of 14th Oct., 2026 (as per Server Time)
* Payment facility will be available upto 06:00 PM of 14th Oct., 2026 (as per Server Time)
(3-Days)
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12th Oct., 2026 to 15th Oct., 2026 Choice Filling will be available upto 10:00 A.M of 15th Oct., 2026 (as per Server Time)
Choice Locking will start from 04:00 P.M of 14th Oct., 2026 upto 10:00 A.M of 15th Oct., 2026 (as per Server Time)
(4-Days)
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15th Oct., 2026
(1-Day)
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16th Oct., 2026
(1-Day)
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17th Oct., 2026 to 24th Oct., 2026
(8-Days)
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Official Schedule: SCHEDULE FOR ONLINE COUNSELING (ALLOTMENT PROCESS) FOR NEET 50% AIQ AND 100% DEEMED/CENTRAL UNIVERSITIES/AFMS- FOR MDS COURSE FOR THE ACADEMIC YEAR – 2026
NEET MDS Counselling 2026 Schedule for All India Quota/ Deemed/ Central and State Quota
The data of joined candidates will be shared by DMEs/ State Counseling Authorities to MCC for weeding out during seat processing of Round-3.
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Schedule for Admission
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All India Quota/ Deemed & Central Universities
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Sharing of Joined candidates Data by MCC
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State Counselling
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Sharing of Joined candidates Data by state DMEs/ State Counselling Authorities*
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Ist Round of Counselling
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August 18 - 26, 2026
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September 2, 2026
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August 21 - September 1, 2026
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September 8, 2026
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Last date of Joining
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September 1, 2026
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_
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September 7, 2026
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_
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2nd round of counselling
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September 3 - 11, 2026
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September 19, 2026
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September 9 - 18, 2026
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September 25, 2026
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Last date of joining
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September 18, 2026
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_
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September 24, 2026
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_
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Round-3
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September 22 - 30, 2026
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October 9, 2026
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September 28 - October 8, 2026
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October 14, 2026
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Last date of joining
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October 8, 2026
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_
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October 13, 2026
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_
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Stray Vacancy
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October 12 - 16, 2026
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Data of allotted candidates will be shared by MCC on October 16, 2026
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October 15 - 18, 2026
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_
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Last date of joining
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October 24, 2026
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October 24, 2026
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Commencement of Academic Session for MDS Courses
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September 17, 2026
Executive - Editorial
Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.