NEET Paper Leak: CBI Charge Sheet Accuses 3 NTA Experts of Breaching Secrecy; Face Life Term and Rs.1 Crore Fine

NEET Paper Leak: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has prepared a detailed charge sheet in front of the Special CBI Court at Rouse Avenue, New Delhi, that has accused 13 people in the NEET-UG paper leak scam case. Among those accused is one NTA subject expert each in Botany, Chemistry, and Physics Manisha Gurunath Mandhare (Botany), P.V.Kulkarni (Chemistry), and Manisha Sanjay Havaldar (Physics).

They have allegedly violated their official agreement of non-disclosure and duty of confidentiality. As far as the case is concerned, these academics have been treated as public servants and the CBI has relied on stringent legal provision of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Prevention of Corruption Act, and Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. These stringent anti-leakage and anti-corruption laws will make the accused face serious punishment, which can include life imprisonment for criminal breach of trust and fine not less than ₹1 crore for organizing paper leak. According to the charge sheet, there was a multi-state network in which question papers were used to earn money by providing access to candidates and coaching them offline up to ₹4 lakh.