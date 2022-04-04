NEET PG Counselling 2021: Special Round Seat Allotment Results today, Check at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG 2021 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee will be releasing the NEET PG 2021 Counselling seat allotment results for the Special Round today. Students who have applied for the NEET PG 2021 counselling but have not yet been allotted seats can visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee to check the NEET PG 2021 Special Round Counselling Results.

The NEET PG 2021 Counselling Mop-Up Round results were pulled by the Supreme Court after a petition was filed seeking admissions for the remaining 146 seats will be wasted. As per the revised MCC NEET PG 2021 Counselling schedule, a special round counselling was conducted as per the Supreme Court Orders.

Candidates who have applied for th NEET PG 2021 Special Round of Counselling can check their results through the link available at - mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also check the NEET PG 2021 Special Round counselling results through the direct link to be provided here.

Official notification

NEET PG 2021 Counselling Special Round (Available Soon)

Steps to check the NEET PG 2021 Counselling Special Round Seat Allotment

The NEET PG 2021 Counselling Special Round Seat allotment results 2021 will be announced on the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee. To check the NEET PG 2021 Special Round Seat allotment students are required to visit the official website and click on the PG special round counselling allotment list link available on the website. Students can also follow the steps provided below to check the NEET PG 2021 Special Round Seat Allotment result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Medical Counselling Committee

Step 2: Click on the NEET PG 2021 section

Step 3: Click on the NEET PG 2021 Special Round seat allotment list link given

Step 4: The Special Round allotment PDF will be displayed

Step 5: Download the NEET PG 2021 Special Round seat allotment list for further reference

NEET PG 2021 candidates who have allotted seats in the Special Round Counselling will be required to report to the allotted colleges between April 4 and 6, 2022 and complete the further admission procedure.

Also Read: NEET 2022: When will NEET Application Form Release? Know Form Filling Date, Details on UG Medical Entrance Test Here