NEET PG 2021: Stray Vacancy Round Provisional Result Declared, Check at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee has released the NEET PG 2021 online stray vacancy results on the official website. Students who have applied for the online stray vacancy round can visit the official website of the Medical Counselling committee to check the stray vacancy results.

The results have been released in the logn link provided on the official website. Students must note that in case there are any discrepancies in the stray vacancy results, the same has to be brought to the notice of the committee via email.

NEET PG 2021 Stray Vacancy Official Notification

Candidates who have applied for the stray vacancy round can visit the official website mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link provided here to check the NEET PG 2021 stray vacancy results.

NEET PG 2021 Stray Vacancy Result - Direct Link

Check here the details of NEET PG 2021 Stray Vacancy Round

Students must note that the stray vacancy round results released is only indicative and is subject to change. Students who have been allotted seats must note that they cannot claim the allotment as the result is not final.

Candidates who have been allotted seats in the provisional rounds are advised to approach the college or institution only after the declaration of the final results and only after downloading the allotment letter from the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee.

