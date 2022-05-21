NEET PG 2022: 2 Lakh Students to Appear for PG entrance exam, Know Exam-day Guidelines Here

NEET PG 2022 Today: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET PG Exam 2022 will be held today - 21st May 2022. The postgraduate level medical entrance exam is scheduled to be held in the morning session i.e., from 9 AM to 12:30 PM. The NEET PG 2022 postponement demand which was being put forth by candidates for nearly a month now, have not been accepted and NBEMS - National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences. As per tentative estimates, around 2 lakh medical aspirants have registered for the NEET PG 2022 exam and will be appearing for the test today. As per the schedule provided by the board, candidates are required to reach their exam centres by 8:30 AM in the morning.

Exam Day Guidelines and Instructions

Apart from this, the exam authority has also shared some important updates and guidelines that candidates should be aware of before appearing for the exam. The key among them are listed below:

Reporting Time: NEET PG 2022 exam is scheduled to be held from 9 AM onwards. In line with this, the exam authority has prescribed candidates to report to their respective assigned exam centres between 8 and 8:30 AM. At 8:30 AM, the doors to the exam hall would be closed and no candidates would be allowed to enter the centre.

Admit Cards: NEET PG 2022 Admit Card is a mandatory document without which students will not be allowed to enter their exam centre. The NEET PG Admit Card 2022 can be downloaded from the official website. Thereafter, students need to affix a recent passport size photograph on it.

ID Cards and Documents: In addition to the hall tickets, candidates would also be required to carry supporting ID proofs such as an aadhar card, driving license, voter ID, PAN card, passport, etc. Apart from this, candidates can also carry a photocopy of their permanent/ provisional MCI/ SMC registration.

Items Not Allowed: Candidates should note that they are not allowed to carry any kind of electronic gadgets or devices in the exam hall. So, they should not carry Mobile phone, smartwatch, calculator, or any other electronic gadget in the exam hall. Furthermore, candidates are also advised not to wear or carry jewellery. Apart from this, candidates should also refrain from carrying bags, wallets, pouches, and any other items.

