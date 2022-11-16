NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Mop Up Round Choice Filling Last Day, Apply at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG 2022 Mop-Up Round: The Medical Counselling Committee will be closing the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round Choice Filling and Locking window today - November 16, 2022. The NEET PG 2022 Mop-Up Round choice filling link will be active until 5 PM today - November 16, 2022, while the choice locking window will be open from 2 PM to 5 PM.

NEET PG 2022 Mop-Up Round Counselling choice filling is conducted for students to enter their choice of course and college for the mop-up round allotment process. Students who have applied for the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up round can visit the website to complete the choice filling and locking process.

Candidates can complete the NEET PG 2022 Mop-Up Round Choice filling process through the link on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to complete the NEET PG 2022 Mop-Up Round choice-filling process.

NEET PG 2022 Mop-Up Round Official notification - Click Here

How to complete the NEET PG 2022 Mop-Up Round Choice Filling process

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee

Step 2: Click on the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Section

Step 3: Click on the Mop-Up Registration link

Step 4: Login using the registration credentials and complete the choice-filling process

Step 5: Enter the choice of course and college in the link given

Step 6: Save the changes and click on the final submission

After the NEET PG 2022 Choice Filling for the Mop-Up Round is completed, the applications of the students will be verified following which the processing of the seat allotment will be conducted and the final allotment result will be announced.

