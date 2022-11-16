    NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Mop Up Round Choice Filling Last Day, Apply at mcc.nic.in

    NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round Choice Filling process to close today. Candidates eligible for the counselling procedure can complete the choice filling through the link available on the official website. 

    Updated: Nov 16, 2022 10:08 IST
    NEET PG 2022 Mop-Up Round Choice Filling
    NEET PG 2022 Mop-Up Round Choice Filling

    NEET PG 2022 Mop-Up Round: The Medical Counselling Committee will be closing the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round Choice Filling and Locking window today - November 16, 2022. The NEET PG 2022 Mop-Up Round choice filling link will be active until 5 PM today - November 16, 2022, while the choice locking window will be open from 2 PM to 5 PM. 

    NEET PG 2022 Mop-Up Round Counselling choice filling is conducted for students to enter their choice of course and college for the mop-up round allotment process. Students who have applied for the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up round can visit the website to complete the choice filling and locking process. 

    Candidates can complete the NEET PG 2022 Mop-Up Round Choice filling process through the link on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to complete the NEET PG 2022 Mop-Up Round choice-filling process. 

    NEET PG 2022 Mop-Up Round Official notification - Click Here

    How to complete the NEET PG 2022 Mop-Up Round Choice Filling process

    Step 1: Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee

    Step 2: Click on the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Section

    Step 3: Click on the Mop-Up Registration link

    Step 4: Login using the registration credentials and complete the choice-filling process

    Step 5: Enter the choice of course and college in the link given

    Step 6: Save the changes and click on the final submission 

    After the NEET PG 2022 Choice Filling for the Mop-Up Round is completed, the applications of the students will be verified following which the processing of the seat allotment will be conducted and the final allotment result will be announced. 

    Also Read: CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship Scheme 2022 Registrations and Renewal Extended, Check Schedule Here

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories