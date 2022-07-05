NEET PG 2022 Counselling Schedule to be Released Soon, Check Dates, AIQ Seats, Documents Needed at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG 2022 Counselling Schedule Soon: With the NEET PG 2022 Examination concluded, the next step in the admission cycle for postgraduate level medical admissions is the NEET PG 2022 Counselling process. As per the latest update, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is all set to release the NEET PG Counselling 2022 Schedule in the form of a complete date sheet that will cover key events including registration, application, counselling and seat allotment result events. The NEET PG 2022 Counselling Dates will be announced by MCC online on its official website and will be available on mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Number of Seats on Offer

NEET PG 2022 Counselling will be held for the post-graduate level examination for which the results were declared on 1st June 2022. As per the official update, NEET PG 2022 Counselling will be held to streamline the admission process to postgraduate level medical seats falling under 50% All India Quota. The rest of the 50% of the seats will be filled by the respective state-level counselling authorities under the state quota. As per the details available, the following is the course-wise seat break-up for NEET PG Counselling 2022

Course No of Seats on Offer MD 26,168 MS 13,649 PG Diploma 992 DNB CET 1388

List of Documents Required for NEET PG 2022 Counselling

With the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Process about to begin, the first step in the process would be registration. In order to complete the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Registration, candidates will be required to provide some important details on the portal. Along with this, during the seat allotment process for NEET PG 2022 Counselling, candidates will be required to present the following documents:

NEET PG 2022 Admit Card

NEET PG 2022 Result Scorecard

Degree and Marksheet for UG - MBBS, BDS Exam

Marksheet for MBBS, BDS professional exams

Internship Completion Certificate

National Medical Commission Registration Certificate

Date of Birth Proof

ID Proof

Caste Certificate, if applicable

Disability Certificate, if applicable

NEET PG 2022 Counselling Rounds

While the Medical Counselling Committee is expected to release the detailed schedule for the counselling process will be released later on, as of now the MCC is expected to follow a similar pattern for the NEET PG 2022 Counselling as last year. This means that NEET PG Counselling 2022 will be held in four key rounds: Round 1, Round 2, Mop-Up Round and Stray Vacancy. However, the detailed counselling schedule and pattern will soon be notified by MCC on the official website - mcc.nic.in.

