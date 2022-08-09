NEET PG 2022: MCC Likely To Start NEET PG Counselling From 1st September, Supreme Court Refuses Stay

NEET PG 2022: As per media reports, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will likely to commence the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET - PG) Counselling 2022 from 1st September 2022. Going by past trends, the NEET 2022 counselling will be held over several rounds and in every round, a seat allotment result will be released. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is still awaited.

Apart from this, on Monday, the Supreme Court refused a plea to stay the counselling process of NEET PG over alleged discrepancies in test scores. The plea challenged the decision of the National Board of Examinations (NBE) to not issue the question papers of the test and the NEET PG answer key.

Petition Alleging Discrepancies in NEET PG 2022 Scores

Earlier, the petitioners challenged the National Board of Examination’s (NBE) decision to not release the answer key and question paper, alleging that the board did this despite knowing the fact that there are serious discrepancies in the scores. Further, the petitioners asked the court to direct the NBE to allow NEET-PG 2022 candidates, including the petitioners, the option of revaluation in case of a discrepancy in their scores.

However, while hearing a petition alleging discrepancies in NEET PG 2022 scores, the Supreme Court refused to stay the counselling for the same, saying it would not take such a radical step. The court, therefore, directed the matter to be listed on 25th August for a final hearing. A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud was hearing the petition.

NEET PG 2022

This year, NEET PG result 2022 was declared on 1st June. The entrance exam was held on 21st May 2022. It is expected that Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) like previous years will be conducting the counselling of NEET PG qualified candidates. Going by past trends, the NEET 2022 counselling will be held over several rounds and in every round, a seat allotment result will be released.