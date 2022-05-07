NEET PG 2022 Postponement: 15000 Medical Interns write to PM Modi seeking deferment of Medical Entrance Exam

NEET PG 2022 Postponement: With the examination date approaching fast and no relief from any side, NEET PG Aspirants have decided to approach PM Modi to seek postponement of the NEET PG 2022 Exam. As per media reports, over 15000+ Medical Aspirants and doctors have written a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention on the matter of NEET PG 2022 Examination Date. In a memorandum submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aspirants have urged him to postpone the upcoming National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022. Currently, the postgraduate level medial entrance exam is scheduled to be held on 21st May 2022.

Memorandum Submitted to PM Modi after Multiple Protests

The letter submitted by Medical aspirants to Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes following multiple protest movements and online and social media protests organised by aspirants seeking postponement of the NEET PG 2022 exam. However, with no relief or addressal of their concerns from any of the stakeholders, aspirants have now decided to approach PM Modi, seeking his intervention on the matter.

What does the Letter Say?

The letter submitted by medial aspirants seeks Prime Minister’s attention to the plight of medical aspirants and doctors who are currently undergoing counselling for NEET PG 2021 and leaving them with no time to prepare and appear for NEET PG 2022. The memorandum states that "We 15,000 aspirants writing on behalf of majority of NEET PG aspirants suffering due to the ongoing counselling and upcoming NEET PG 2022 exam scheduled on 21 May,2022. We would like to bring it to your notice regarding the issues faced by the aspirants who are unable to appear for the upcoming medical post-graduation entrance exam NEET PG 2022.”

The letter further adds that "The counselling process conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for NEET PG 2021 has been made null and void seven times. As per latest notification from MCC, May 7 is the last date for the admission into PG courses. But, the registration for NEET PG 2022 was closed on March 25, 2022.” Pointing out the challenges being faced by them, the letter also states that with the "uncertainty of the counselling process" more than "50,000 aspirants couldn't even apply for the exam"

Prior to this, a medical students' association moved the Supreme Court on 5th May seeking postponement of NEET PG 2022 exam due to its clash with the on-going counselling process for last year’s PG medical admissions.

