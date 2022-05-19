NEET PG 2022 Postponement: ABVP meets Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, shares 6 Key Points Favouring Deferring of Exam

NEET PG 2022 Postponement: Even as thousands of medical aspirants continue to demand the postponement of NEET PG 2022 from its scheduled date of 21st May; so far, such announcement has been made. Taking their request one more step ahead, a delegation of ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad) activists met Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday. Following the meeting, the student group released a statement saying that they discussed 6 key points favouring deferment of the NEET PG 2022 exam. The meeting was attended by the Health Minister along with the senior members of the Health Department.

Will NEET PG 2022 be postponed?

Following the meeting, ABVP released an official statement which termed the discussion with Mr Mandaviya and officials from the Health Ministry as positive. The official statement released by the student group in this regard read “After this extensive discussion, a direction to the discussion is expected giving relief to the candidates.” However, no such indication has been given by the Union Health Ministry so far.

­­The delegation of ABVP met the Health Minister once again demanding to extend the date of NEET PG



Discussions Positive, Students Likely to Get Relief Soon: ABVP

Following the meeting, ABVP National General Secretary Nidhi Tripathi issued a statement saying that “Our delegation mainly put forward six important points in front of the Union Minister and the officials acknowledged it to be major issues that need to be focused on. So, we are positive that these points will pave the way for the decision and the students will get relief."

In addition to discussing the 6 key points, ABVP students also issued a memorandum before the health minister. The memorandum includes a request for reopening of NEET PG 2022 registration process for a day, allowing students who were allotted seats initially but were later cancelled, to register for the PG entrance exam.

Earlier last week, the Supreme Court of India rejected a plea filed by a group of students seeking legal relief against the government's decision to hold the NEET PG 2022 exam on 21st May 2022. The apex court noted that any further deferment of the Postgraduate Medical Entrance exam will lead to ‘chaos and uncertainty.

