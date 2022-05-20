NEET PG 2022 Postponement: Exam Tomorrow, Some Students Still Hopeful about Deferment

NEET PG 2022 Postponement: With less than 24 hours to go for the NEET PG 2022 Examination, anxious aspirants who are due to appear for the postgraduate medical entrance exam have been waiting for any positive news about the postponement of the test. As per the schedule released by NBE (National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences), NEET PG 2022 exam will be held on 21st May - Saturday. The exam is scheduled to be held in the morning shift, starting at 9 AM and the test will continue until 12 PM.

NEET PG Aspirants Still Hopeful about Postponement

Following nearly a month-long battle, including a legal petition before the Supreme Court which was dismissed; students have been steadfast in their demand seeking postponement of the NEET PG 2022 exam. So far, the Health Ministry or the NBEMS has not given any positive indication about the exam being postponement. However, despite this, many aspirants who are due to appear for the exam tomorrow morning are still hopeful that NEET PG 2022 exam will be a postponement in their favour. With their demand being backed by IMA - Indian Medical Association and ABVP and several other politicians and renowned personalities; students were hopeful that the government may decide to postpone the exam in their favour.

#Neetpg2022 Many wanted exam to be postponed for genuine reason

But clearing the air and officially stating that exam won't get postponed was better



But the postponement game has taken a toll on our mental health

Yes everybody here is affected!



Those who played lost nothing

1/n — Doc (@_docnextdoor) May 19, 2022

Why are students seeking NEET PG 2022 Postponement?

The demand for NEET PG 2022 exam postponement has been triggered by a group of aspirants who were involved in the NEET PG 2021 Mop-up Counselling Round which was held until mid-May 2022. The state-level counselling process is still underway in many states. Due to the exam being delayed and then the counselling process being affected due to the pandemic and thereafter due to SC cancelling the mop-up round. Due to the delay, now the last year’s counselling round is clashing with the NEET PG 2022 which is scheduled to be held tomorrow - 21st May 2022. Because of this most students who have registered for the exam have not got enough time to prepare for the same.

I never thought i would be this much under-prepared for a life changing exam. I have to blame myself here for falling in this chaos. We all lost the precious 30-35 days.#Neetpg2022 — Dr. Akash A Belagod (@drbelagod) May 20, 2022

Also Read: NEET PG Admissions 2022: SC to hold Final Hearing on EWS Criteria Row in July, Get Details Here