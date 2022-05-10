NEET PG 2022 Postponement: SC to hear Urgent Plea regarding Deferment of Exam on 13th May

NEET PG 2022 Postponement: Even as the clamour for the postponement of NEET PG 2022 grows louder, the Supreme Court of India has given another reason for the aspirants to be hopeful about the deferment of the PG medical entrance exam. As per the latest reports, the Apex court has decided to list the matter regarding the NEET PG 2022 postponement for an urgent hearing on 13th May 2022. As per a report from LiveLAW Legal Media Agency, An SC bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud has agreed to list the matter for urgent hearing. More updates regarding the petition are expected soon.

#BREAKING Plea seeking postponement of NEET-PG 2022 exam scheduled on May 21 mentioned before #SupremeCourt for urgent hearing.



A bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud agrees to list the matter for hearing.#NEETPG22 #NEETPG2022DEFRRMENNT pic.twitter.com/ylw6n4D0MQ — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) May 10, 2022

The petition that was mentioned before the bench would be heard on May 13, 2022 #NEETPG2022 #neetpgpostponment pic.twitter.com/mliDnit0pG — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) May 10, 2022

NEET PG 2022 Plea to be Heard by SC Bench on 13th May

Latest reports coming from the Supreme Court Complex have confirmed that the NEET PG 2022 postponement plea has been accepted by the apex court. A Supreme Court bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud has agreed to list the matter for urgent hearing even as the exam is scheduled to be held on 21st May 2022. Reports said that the matter was brought to the attention of the SC bench by Senior Adv Rakesh Khanna following which the bench has agreed to hear the petition.

NEET PG 2022 Postponement Row

For the last few weeks, medical aspirants have been demanding postponement of the NEET PG 2022 examination. Aspirants have complained that the NEET PG 2022 exam date falls too close to the NEET PG 2021 Counselling process which is yet to be completed. In light of this, aspirants have been demanding the postponement of the PG Medical entrance exam so that candidates who are not allotted seats get another chance to appear for the exam. However, under the current timelines, those aspirants who are participating in the ongoing counselling process will not be able to prepare for the exam.

