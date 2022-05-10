Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    NEET PG 2022 Postponement: SC to hear Urgent Plea regarding Deferment of Exam on 13th May

    NEET PG 2022 Postponement: Supreme Court of India has agreed to have an urgent hearing regarding the NEET PG 2022 Postponement on 13th May 2022. The case is expected to be headed by a SC bench led by  Justice DY Chandrachud.

    Published On: May 10, 2022 15:45 IST
    NEET PG 2022 Postponement
    NEET PG 2022 Postponement

    NEET PG 2022 Postponement: Even as the clamour for the postponement of NEET PG 2022 grows louder, the Supreme Court of India has given another reason for the aspirants to be hopeful about the deferment of the PG medical entrance exam. As per the latest reports, the Apex court has decided to list the matter regarding the NEET PG 2022 postponement for an urgent hearing on 13th May 2022. As per a report from LiveLAW Legal Media Agency, An SC bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud has agreed to list the matter for urgent hearing. More updates regarding the petition are expected soon.

    NEET PG 2022 Plea to be Heard by SC Bench on 13th May

    Latest reports coming from the Supreme Court Complex have confirmed that the NEET PG 2022 postponement plea has been accepted by the apex court. A Supreme Court bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud has agreed to list the matter for urgent hearing even as the exam is scheduled to be held on 21st May 2022. Reports said that the matter was brought to the attention of the SC bench by Senior Adv Rakesh Khanna following which the bench has agreed to hear the petition.

    NEET PG 2022 Postponement Row

    For the last few weeks, medical aspirants have been demanding postponement of the NEET PG 2022 examination. Aspirants have complained that the NEET PG 2022 exam date falls too close to the NEET PG 2021 Counselling process which is yet to be completed. In light of this, aspirants have been demanding the postponement of the PG Medical entrance exam so that candidates who are not allotted seats get another chance to appear for the exam. However, under the current timelines, those aspirants who are participating in the ongoing counselling process will not be able to prepare for the exam.

    Also Read: NEET PG 2022: Fake Circular Claiming Exam Postponement Goes Viral, Busted by NBE

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Register for Education News
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories