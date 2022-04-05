NEET PG 2022: SC dismisses petition seeking extension of Internship deadline, Check details here

As per the hearing on the NEET PG 2022 exams today at the Supreme court, the petition seeking an extension of the NEET PG Internship Deadline has been dismissed. The NEET PG 2022 exams are scheduled to be conducted by the National Testing Agency on May 21, 2022.

SC hearing on NEET PG 2022 Petition

The matter regarding the extension of the internship deadline was taken up at the apex Court by a bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant and Bela M Trivedi. The SC Bench observed that it cannot extend the deadline as it could cause disruptions to the academic schedule being followed. The SC Bench further observed that whenever there are cases of cutoffs there is always a likelihood for some people agreeing with it while others may not.

If the details that the petition mentions were accepted, it will result in the court micromanaging the curriculum and hence it is considered appropriate for the court not to interfere.

The NEET PG 2022 Internship deadline mentioned in the eligibility criteria is July 31, 2022. The petitioners when filing the plea had sought for an extension as it would provide them some relief since they were busy in COVID duties and could not meet the set criteria.

NEET UG 2022

The NEET UG 2022 registration and application process is expected to commence soon. Students are eagerly awaiting for a formal announcement on the schedule of the NEET UG 2022 exams. As per NTA officials, the NEET UG 2022 Registrations are scheduled to commence in April 2022. Candidates awaiting the announcement are advised to keep visiting the official webste for further details.

