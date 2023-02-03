NEET PG 2023: Application Correction Window Closing Today at nbe.edu.in, Check Details Here

NEET PG 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced that the correction window for NEET PG 2023 will be closing today February 3, 2023, on the online portal. As per the official schedule, candidates who have successfully made the application fee payment have the last chance to edit or modify their details for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate admissions.

Registered candidates who want to make changes to their application form can do it by today on the available edit window, otherwise, they will not be provided with any further chance for PG medical admission. The correction facility was made available on January 30, 3023 and will be concluding today.

Eligible candidates will be allowed to change any information or document submitted by them in their application forms except name, nationality, email, mobile number and test city.

NEET PG Edit Window 2023 - Click Here

How to Edit NEET PG 2023 Application Form Details

Step 1 - Open the official website link - nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in

Step 2 - Click on the available link “NEET PG 2023 Edit Window”

Step 3 - Another page will open where candidates will have to enter their login details

Step 4 - Then start making changes to your application form

Step 5 - Carefully check and submit the changes made to NEET PG 2023 application form.

Step 6 - Download the page and take its printout for future purposes

Moreover, the NEET PG 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 5, 2023. The applicants will be able to download their admit cards for the exam on February 27, 2023. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will publish the results on March 31, 2023.

The majority of aspirants want the NBE should postpone the NEET PG 2023 examinations. The candidates urged concerned authorities to organize the NEET PG Exam in May instead of March. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has also declared the extension deadline for the internship deadline till June 30, 2023. However, NBE has not yet released any information regarding the exam postponement.

