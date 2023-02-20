    NEET PG 2023: Application Edit Window Closes Today, Get Direct Link Here

    NEET PG 2023: The NBE will close the selective and final edit application window for the candidates appearing for NEET PG 2023 exams today, February 20, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who have applied and are yet to make the corrections can do the same through the official website- natboard.edu.in. Check complete details here

    Updated: Feb 20, 2023 09:55 IST
    NEET PG 2023
    NEET PG 2023

    NEET PG 2023: As per the recent updates, the National Board of Examinations (NBE) will close the Selective and final edit window for the candidates who are appearing for NEET PG 2023 examinations today, February 20, 2023. Those candidates who have applied for the NEET PG 2023 examinations and have not made the necessary changes in their admission application form can do the same by visiting the official website- natboard.edu.in

    According to the official notification, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has opened the Final/Selective edit window on February 18, 2023, and candidates who have not made the corrections yet can do the same by today, February 20, 2023, till 11.55 pm.

    NEET PG 2023 Application Edit Window  - Direct Link 

    NEET PG 2023 Application Correction Window Official Notice  - Direct Link 

    How to edit NEET PG 2023 Application form?

    Candidates who are appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 examinations and have not made the corrections in their NEET PG 2023 application form can check the steps given below to know how to edit the NEET PG 2023 application form.

    • Step 1: Visit the official website of NBEMS- natboard.edu.in
    • Step 2: Click on the NEET PG tab available on the screen
    • Step 3: Now, click on the NEET PG 2023 admission application link 
    • Step 4: Click on the Already registered link given on the screen
    • Step 5: Login using the required details i.e. User ID, Password
    • Step 6: Make the necessary corrections in the NEET PG 2023 Application form
    • Step 7: Save all the confirmed changes in the application form
    • Step 8: Download the NEET PG 2023 corrected application form
    • Step 9: Take a few printouts of the NEET PG 2023 final application form for future reference

    NEET PG 2023

    According to the official notification released, students can edit the incorrect images any number of times before the closure of the NEET PG 2023 Selective and Final/Edit window. 

    Also Read: IGNOU January 2023 Re-Registration Window Closes Today, Apply at ignou.ac.in

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories