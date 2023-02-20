NEET PG 2023: Application Edit Window Closes Today, Get Direct Link Here

NEET PG 2023: As per the recent updates, the National Board of Examinations (NBE) will close the Selective and final edit window for the candidates who are appearing for NEET PG 2023 examinations today, February 20, 2023. Those candidates who have applied for the NEET PG 2023 examinations and have not made the necessary changes in their admission application form can do the same by visiting the official website- natboard.edu.in

According to the official notification, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has opened the Final/Selective edit window on February 18, 2023, and candidates who have not made the corrections yet can do the same by today, February 20, 2023, till 11.55 pm.

NEET PG 2023 Application Edit Window - Direct Link

NEET PG 2023 Application Correction Window Official Notice - Direct Link

How to edit NEET PG 2023 Application form?

Candidates who are appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 examinations and have not made the corrections in their NEET PG 2023 application form can check the steps given below to know how to edit the NEET PG 2023 application form.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NBEMS- natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the NEET PG tab available on the screen

Step 3: Now, click on the NEET PG 2023 admission application link

Step 4: Click on the Already registered link given on the screen

Step 5: Login using the required details i.e. User ID, Password

Step 6: Make the necessary corrections in the NEET PG 2023 Application form

Step 7: Save all the confirmed changes in the application form

Step 8: Download the NEET PG 2023 corrected application form

Step 9: Take a few printouts of the NEET PG 2023 final application form for future reference

NEET PG 2023

According to the official notification released, students can edit the incorrect images any number of times before the closure of the NEET PG 2023 Selective and Final/Edit window.

