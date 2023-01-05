NEET PG 2023: Application Starts Today, Apply at nbe.edu.in

NEET PG 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will conduct the NEET PG 2023 on March 5, 2023. As per the official notification released by NBEMS, the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate 2023 registrations will begin at 3 pm today, January 5, 2023. Interested candidates who are waiting for the NBEMS to start the registration process can register online through the official website- nbe.edu.in. The last date to apply for the NEET PG 2023 is January 25, 2023. Candidates can click on the direct link given below to register for the NEET PG 2023

NEET PG 2023 Schedule

Candidates who are interested in applying for the NEET PG 2023 can look at the below-given table to know the complete schedule

Events Dates Information Bulletin release From January 5, 2023 onwards Submission of NEET PG 2023 application form From January 5, 2023 to January 25, 2023 NEET PG 2023 Examination Date March 5, 2023 NEET PG 2023 Result By March 31, 2023

How to Register for NEET PG 2023 Registration Process?

Candidates who are interested in appearing for the NEET PG 2023 can follow the below-given steps to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit the NBEMS official website- nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the NEET PG 2023 tab available on the screen

Step 3: Now, click on the New Registration link

Step 4: Enter necessary details i.e. Name, Parent's Name, Date of Birth, Address, Aadhaar Card Number, Email ID, and Mobile Number, to complete the application form

Step 5: User ID and Password will be generated to the registered Email ID

Step 6: Fill in all remaining details including personal, academic, internship, registration, and other important details in the NEET PG 2023 application form

Step 7: Upload good-quality scanned images of the photograph, signature, and left-thumb impression as the specifications required

Step 8: Enter the preferences of the NEET PG 2023 examination city

Step 9: Make the payment of the application fee as per the category

Step 10: Submit the NEET PG 2023 application form and take the printout for reference

