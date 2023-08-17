NEET PG Counselling 2023: Round 2 Registrations To Begin Tomorrow, Check Details Here

NEET PG Counselling Round 2 Registration: The Medical Counselling Committee has announced the revised dates for the round 2 NEET PG 2023 counselling registrations. Based on the notification available on the official website, the NEET PG 2023 registration process will begin tomorrow, August 18, 2023. The registration process was supposed to begin today, August 17, 2023, but has now been postponed to tomorrow. Candidates eligible to apply for the round 2 counselling procedure can check the complete counselling details here.

Fresh registrations are to be made for candidates who wish to participate in the second round of counselling for NEET PG. Candidates who have cleared the NEET PG 2023 exams and were unable to secure a seat in the first allotment round can register and participate in the second round. The registration link will be available on the official website - mcc.nic.in. candidates can check below the steps to follow when registering for the second round allotment.

How to Register for NEET PG 2023

The NEET PG 2023 online registration link for round 2 is available on the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee. Eligible candidates can follow the steps provided below to register for round 2 counselling.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Medical Counselling Committee

Step 2: Click on PG counselling

Step 3: Click on Round 2 registration link

Step 4: Fill out the necessary details

Step 5: Enter the choices for seat allocation

Step 6: Save the options and click on the final submission

According to reports, the date for the registration has been extended considering that the MCC extended the last date for candidates to submit their resignation against the first round of counselling.

Also Read: West Bengal NEET PG 2023 Seat Allotment Result for Round 1 Today on wbmcc.nic.in