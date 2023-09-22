NEET PG 2023 Cut-off Revised: KEA Allows Eligible Candidates to Register for PGNEET

  1. Home
Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023: KEA will commence the online registration portal for PGNEET to facilitate candidates seeking admission for postgraduate medical courses. Candidates can complete KEA NEET PG counselling registration online at kea.kar.nic.in till September 24, 2023. Know details here

Updated: Sep 22, 2023 10:33 IST
Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released a notice regarding the registrations under the second round of Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2023 given the lowering of the qualifying percentile to zero across all categories by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The KEA will activate its online Karnataka NEET PG registration portal for those seeking to participate in the counselling round through the official website: kea.kar.nic.in. The last date to register for Karnataka NEET PG counselling is September 24, 2023. 

The newly registered PG medical candidates need to appear on September 25 and 26, 2023 for verification and deposition of original documents at KEA, Bengaluru to become eligible for Karnataka NEET PG seat allotment.

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023 Dates 

The registration window has been activated again in view of the lowering of the qualifying criteria for PG courses to zero across all categories by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Candidates can check the new dates of Karnataka PGNEET below: 

Events 

Dates 

Commencement of Karnataka NEET PG counselling registration

September 22, 2023

Last date to register 

September 24, 2023

Verification and submission of documents 

September 25 and 26, 2023

List of Documents required for Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2023

Candidates have to produce all originals and two photocopies of documents along with other specified documents. The KEA stated that all the physically disability candidates for NEET PG who got eligible due to the lowering of the qualifying criteria will have to appear for the medical examination along with relevant certificates and ID cards at the authority’s office. Check below the list of documents required for PGET Medical and Dental counselling: 

  • NEET PG Scorecard
  • NEET PG application form print out
  • Internship certificate 
  • MBBS marksheet
  • SSLC or Class 10 scorecard
  • Second PUC or Class 12 scorecard
  • Candidate’s study certificate obtained from the institution head undersigned by Block Educational Officer (BEO)
  • Rural study certificate from Class 1 to 10, if applicable
  • Kannada medium study certificate, if applicable
  • Caste or income certificate, if applicable 

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling
