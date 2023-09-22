NEET PG 2023 Cut-off Revised: KEA Allows Eligible Candidates to Register for PGNEET

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released a notice regarding the registrations under the second round of Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2023 given the lowering of the qualifying percentile to zero across all categories by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The KEA will activate its online Karnataka NEET PG registration portal for those seeking to participate in the counselling round through the official website: kea.kar.nic.in. The last date to register for Karnataka NEET PG counselling is September 24, 2023.

The newly registered PG medical candidates need to appear on September 25 and 26, 2023 for verification and deposition of original documents at KEA, Bengaluru to become eligible for Karnataka NEET PG seat allotment.

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023 Dates

The registration window has been activated again in view of the lowering of the qualifying criteria for PG courses to zero across all categories by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Candidates can check the new dates of Karnataka PGNEET below:

Events Dates Commencement of Karnataka NEET PG counselling registration September 22, 2023 Last date to register September 24, 2023 Verification and submission of documents September 25 and 26, 2023

List of Documents required for Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2023

Candidates have to produce all originals and two photocopies of documents along with other specified documents. The KEA stated that all the physically disability candidates for NEET PG who got eligible due to the lowering of the qualifying criteria will have to appear for the medical examination along with relevant certificates and ID cards at the authority’s office. Check below the list of documents required for PGET Medical and Dental counselling:

NEET PG Scorecard

NEET PG application form print out

Internship certificate

MBBS marksheet

SSLC or Class 10 scorecard

Second PUC or Class 12 scorecard

Candidate’s study certificate obtained from the institution head undersigned by Block Educational Officer (BEO)

Rural study certificate from Class 1 to 10, if applicable

Kannada medium study certificate, if applicable

Caste or income certificate, if applicable

