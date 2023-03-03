NEET PG 2023: Check Exam Day Instructions, Required Documents and Exam Timing Here

NEET PG Exam 2023: National Board of Examinations (NBE) will be conducting NEET PG exam on March 5, 2023, for admission to 26,168 Doctor of Medicine (MD), 13,649 Master of Surgery (MS) and 922 PG Diploma in 6,102 government, private, deemed/central universities. All the registered candidates appearing for NEET PG 2023 must carry their admit cards. Without carrying the NEET PG exam 2023 admit card, they will not be allowed to sit for the exam.

Along with this, they must follow NEET PG guidelines and instructions while appearing for the medical entrance exam. Here, they can check details on NEET PG exam day guidelines, timings, documents required and other important information. They can go through the article to know about the timings, things to carry and all other relevant information.

NEET PG 2023 Timings

The NEET PG will be conducted for three hours and thirty minutes which will begin at 9:00 am sharp. Candidates can check below the complete exam schedule -

Overview Schedule Entering exam centre and completing biometric verification 7 AM Last entry at NEET PG exam centre 8:30 AM Access to Candidate Login 8:45 AM Candidates log in to read instructions 8:50 AM NEET PG Exam Starts 9 AM Exam Ends 12:30 PM

Document To Carry at NEET PG 2023 Exam Centre

For verification purposes, candidates have to carry the prescribed documents. They can go through the below-mentioned documents which will be required -

Candidates have to carry the printout of NEET PG 2023 admit card with latest passport-size photograph affixed to it.

Original and a photocopy of the registration certificate issued by the Medical Council of India (MCI) or State Medical Council (SMC).

Any one of the Valid ID proof - PAN Card, Driving License, Voter ID Card, Passport, or Aadhar Card.

Things Not To Carry at NEET PG 2023 Exam Centre

Candidates must nit carry any pen, paper, writing pad, eraser, etc.

Electronic devices like mobile phones, tablet, calculator, watch, Bluetooth, etc are not allowed inside the exam centre.

Any jewellery like rings, earrings, chains, bangles etc and wallets, belts, goggles, etc are not allowed.

Any eatable items must not be carried inside the exam hall.

NEET PG 2023 Dress Code

There has been no mention of the dress code of NEET PG 2023 in the information brochure, however, male and female candidates must be dressed decently. Trousers and simple pants are a preferred NEET dress code 2023 for male candidates. Female candidates must not wear any kind of jewellery like earrings, nose rings, rings, pendants, necklaces, bracelets or anklets.

NEET PG 2023 Exam Day Instructions

Candidates must note that the name and details mentioned in the photo ID match the details in NEET PG admit card. If there are any differences, they have to bring relevant documents to show the change of details.

Entry to the exam hall without NEET admit card will not be allowed.

They must reach the NEET PG exam centre on time.

The candidate's identity will be verified after the verification process to check against any possible impersonation.

Foreign nationals appearing for NEET PG 2023 exam have to carry their passport and proof of being a medical practitioner in their country.

Each candidate must follow the instructions displayed on the computer screen while taking the NEET PG exam.

If any candidate have any queries/doubts, then they may please call for the invigilator by raising their hand.

