NEET PG 2023: FAIMA Urges Union Health Minister for Exam Postponement, Check Details Here

NEET PG 2023: The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) writes an official letter to the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Maksukh Mandaviya stating the NEET PG exam 2023 postponement. Moreover, the Doctors' body requests the concerned authorities to postpone NEET PG 2023 exam as well as re-consider internship eligibility for medical aspirants.

The medical association also informed that if the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for Postgraduate admissions 2023, will be conducted on March 5, 2023, then over 10,000 NEET aspirants will stand ineligible to appear in the exam.

FAIMA also added that due to the NEET PG 2022 exam that will be held and the stray counselling round to be conducted on January 10, 2023, numerous students did not have sufficient time to prepare for the NEET PG 2023 exam.

UDFA & FORDA Requests

The United Doctors Front Association (UDFA) along with the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) made several requests to the minister. Also, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) also sent letters to the minister requesting the postponement of NEET PG 2023 due to insufficient time to prepare for the exam.

The students are also anxious about the long gap between the NEET PG exam and the counselling process. Pointing out previous similar situations where the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) postponed the NEET PG exam and also extended the eligibility criteria of internships, the association requests the health minister to do the same this time as well.

Students Protest

Thousands of accounts have been requesting the concerned authorities to listen to their pleas and postpone the NEET PG 2023 exam. Trending hashtags such as #NEETPG2023, #NEETPG and #postponeneetpg23 have been in flooding social media platforms for the past few months. Students feel helpless despite the fact that the NEET PG internship eligibility was extended to June 30, 2023, however, there are still multiple NEET aspirants who are ineligible to appear in the exam due to cut-off dates. Students are continuously posting asking the same thing over and over again about the exam postponement.

FAIMA suggests with a genuine humble request that a similar step should be considered this year in order to make many potentially ineligible candidates eligible for NEET PG 2023. The committee stated that the minister must urgently act upon the issue and postpone the exam by 2-3 months and also reconsider the eligibility criteria of interns to make them eligible for NEET PG 2023. The NEET PG 2023 application forms are available only till January 27, 2023. Candidates can apply at the NBEMS official website - nbe.edu.in.

