NEET PG 2023: MBBS Internship Cut-Off Date Extended, NBE Confirms, Check Notice Here

NEET PG 2023: As per the recent updates, the National Board of Examinations (NBE) confirms the extension of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2023 internship cut-off date. The officials have extended the MBBS internship cut-off date to June 30, 2023. Earlier, the cut-off date for medical aspirants to complete their mandatory one-year internship was March 31, 2023.

The previous announcement of the MBBS internship cut-off dates left less than 50% of the interns ineligible to appear in the NEET PG 2023. The NBE informs candidates that the rest of the terms and conditions given in the NEET PG 2023 information bulletin will remain the same. The board will hereafter be making the corresponding changes to the NEET PG 2023 application form soon.

MBBS Internship Cut-Off Date Extended

NBE official notice states - "The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Govt. of India vide its email dated 13.01.2023 has revised the cut-off date for completion of internship for the purpose of eligibility for NEET-PG 2023 to 30th June 2023. The cut-off date for completion of internship as mentioned under “important dates” and in the clause 4.1, 4.3, 4.10 & 13.2 of the information bulletin for NEET-PG 2023 should therefore be read accordingly. Rest of the terms and conditions as detailed in the bulletin shall remain unchanged."

Check NBE MBBS Internship Cut-off Date Extension Notice PDF

NEET PG 2023

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will conduct the NEET PG 2023 exam on March 5, 2023, in computer-based test (CBT) mode across various centres in the country. Candidates can complete their NEET PG 2023 application forms till January 27, 2023 by 11:55 PM at natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in. According to the official notification, the edit window to make corrections in the NEET PG 2023 application form will start from February 14 to 17, 2023.

