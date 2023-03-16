NEET PG 2023: MCC Likely To Commence Counselling From July, Check Cut off Here

NEET PG 2023: Like last year, this time too Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to conduct the counselling for NEET PG qualified candidates. Last month, during a hearing of the NEET PG 2023 postponement plea, the centre told the SC that NBE wants to start NEET PG counselling from July 15 onwards. The centre further said that those who do not complete internships by July 15 and are without certificates will be allowed to participate provisionally in NEET PG counselling 2023.

Based on this information, it is expected that NEET PG counselling will commence from July 15, 2023. However, an official confirmation regarding NEET PG counselling 2023 date is still awaited. Earlier, NBEMS announced results of NEET PG 2023 on natboard.edu.in. All qualified candidates have to apply for NEET PG counselling 2023 in order to complete the admission process.

To participate in the counselling of NEET PG, candidates have to register with MCC at mcc.nic.in for 50 per cent all India quota seats. Whereas, for state quota seats, they have to apply through respective state authorities to participate in NEET PG counselling 2023. A separate brochure informing details of the counselling process of NEET PG and the applicable reservation will be released. As per last year's updates, this time it is expected that there will be 4 rounds of NEET PG counselling - Round 1, Round 2 in AIQ, Mop Up Round and Stray Vacancy Round.

NEET PG Cut off 2023

Earlier, on March 14, the NEET PG result was announced along with category-wise cutoff. This year, the NEET PG cut-off for admission to MD/MS/DNB/Diploma courses is 291 for the general and EWS categories. Check the table below to know complete details on NEET PG cut off 2023 -

Category NEET PG Qualifying Percentile NEET PG Cut off scores General 50th Percentile 291 General-PWBD 45th Percentile 274 SC, ST and OBC 40th Percentile 257

