NEET PG 2023 on March 5, Registration Closes tomorrow

NEET PG 2023 Registration Window Closes Tomorrow: As per the latest updates, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will close the registration window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) tomorrow- February 12, 2023 (by 11.55 pm). Candidates who will be completing their internship between July 1 and August 11, 2023, must apply for NEET PG 2023. They can visit the official website i.e. natboard.edu.in for registration.

Candidates who will be submitting their applications within the deadline will be able to make corrections in the NEET PG 2023 application form from February 15, 2023, onwards. However, the authorities will again open the Final/Selective Edit Window for all applicants of NEET-PG 2023 who are found not to have submitted the required images in their applications as per the prescribed guidelines. The authorities will release a list of these candidates on the NBEMS website prior to the opening of the final edit window.

NEET PG 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

NEET PG 2023 Important Dates

Event Date Registration closes on February 12, 2023, by 11.55 pm Edit window opens February 15, 2023, Final /Selective Edit Window February 18 to 20, 2023 NEET PG 2023 Exam March 5, 2023,

NEET PG 2023 To NOT be Postponed

Union minister of health and family welfare (MoHFW) Mansukh Mandaviya told the Lok Sabha that National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) will not be postponed. The decision to not postpone the postgraduate medical entrance examination was made to prevent further delays in the exam and counselling process caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moreover, the authorities have extended the internship cut-off date to August 11, 2023, so that no one would be ineligible to appear in the exam. The students have been informed 5 months earlier that NEET PG 2023 exam will be held on March 5, 2023. Thus, there will be no postponement.

