NEET PG 2023: Registration Process to End Today, Get Direct Link Here

NEET PG 2023: The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will end the admission application process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) postgraduate (PG) 2023 today, February 12, 2023, in online mode. However, candidates who are appearing for the NEET PG 2023 exams and are yet to apply can register themselves by filling out the registration form through the website- nbe.edu.in.

As per the recent updates, the NBE recently reopened the NEET PG 2023 registration window on February 9, 2023, as NEET PG aspirants requested for extension in completing their internship. According to the official notification released by the NBEMS, candidates can apply for the NEET PG 2023 exams by February 12, 2023, till 11.55 pm.

NEET PG 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

How to Register for NEET PG 2023?

Candidates who are appearing for the NEET PG 2023 and are yet to apply can go through the below-given steps to complete the admission application process.

Step 1: Visit NBEMS’s official website- nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the NEET PG 2023 available on the screen

Step 3: Now, click on the NEET PG 2023 application link

Step 4: Look for the registration link and then fill out the personal as well as academic details in the NEET PG 2023 application form

Step 5: Now, upload all the valid documents as asked

Step 6: Go through the application form and then make the payment of the NEET PG 2023 registration fee

Step 7: Submit the NEET PG 2023 admission application form

Step 8: Download the NEET PG 2023 application form and take a few printouts of the application form for future use

Is NEET PG 2023 Postponed?

As per the recent updates, the NEET PG 2023 exams are not postponed and are scheduled to be conducted on March 5, 2023. However, the Minister of Health and Family Welfare of India (MoHFW) Mansukh L. Mandaviya said in the Lok Sabha that the government has extended the internship cut-off date to August 11, 2023, and there will no postponement of the NEET PG 2023 examinations.

