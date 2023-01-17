    NEET PG 2023 Registrations Ending in Last Week of January, Check Details Here

     NEET PG 2023 applications are invited and will be concluding on January 27, 2023. About ten days are left for the submission of the application form on the online portal. Applicants interested in pursuing various Postgraduate medical courses can follow the steps and all admission-related information given below.

    Updated: Jan 17, 2023 18:16 IST
    Apply for NEET PG 2023 by January 27
    NEET PG 2023: The medical council is hosting admissions for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for all those candidates who are willing to pursue various Postgraduate programmes. The registrations for the same are still going on. As per the updated schedule mentioned by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, online applications are invited till January 27, 2023. 

    Medical aspirants have the last chance to submit registration forms because the last 10 days are left to apply for the NEET PG Entrance Exam for the academic session 2023. The application form is only available online at the official NBEMS window. 

    NEET PG Registration Form 2023 Session - Apply Here

    The NEET PG 2023 official circular regarding registration was published on January 7, 2023, and the deadline to apply is January 27, 2023. The registration portal is only for the Postgraduate Medical Entrance Exam which is scheduled to be held on March 5, 2023. The admit cards will be issued to candidates who have applied for the NEET PG test after one month from the closure of registration on February 27, 2023. 

    How to Apply for NEET PG Entrance Exam 2023

    Candidates who wish to take admissions to Postgraduate courses for the academic year 2023 can follow the below-mentioned procedure for successful registration form submission. 

    Step 1 - First visit the official website - natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in

    Step 2 - Then select the option “NEET PG 2023” given on the home screen

    Step 3 - Click on the “Application Link” for the 2023 session

    Step 4 - Further, candidates need to enter their mobile number, dob and other required credentials

    Step 5 - Upload all documents as prescribed by the exam board

    Step 6 - Pay the application fee amount and submit the form

    Step 7 - In the last step, take its printout for future reference

    Documents Required in NEET PG Registration 2023

    • Class 10th grade sheet (for date of birth) & certificate
    • Class 12th grade sheet & certificate
    • Valid Identity Proof, any one of the following - Driving License/ PAN Card/ Aadhar/ Passport
    • Candidate’s passport-size photos

    Once the registration portal is closed, the edit window will be activated for the students. Candidates will be able to change/modify the details mentioned on their application form between January 30 and February 3, 2023.

