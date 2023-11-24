NEET PG 2023 Special Stray Vacancy Round Result Released; Get PDF Here

NEET PG 2023 Special Stray Vacancy Round: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has published the provisional result for the NEET PG 2023 special stray vacancy round today: November 24, 2023. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check out the results on the official website: mcc.nic.in. A total of 762 seats have been allocated in this round.

"It is for the information to all candidates that the Provisional Result for Special Stray Vacancy Round of NEET PG Counselling 2023 (for MD/MS/DIPLOMA/ MDS/ PG DNB Courses) is now available. Any discrepancy in the result may immediately be informed to MCC of DGHS upto 10:00 A.M of 25.11.2023 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com after which the Provisional Result will be treated as ‘Final’," reads MCC's notification.

NEET PG 2023 Special Stray Vacancy Round Result- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access results is mentioned below:

NEET PG 2023 Special Stray Vacancy Round Result Link CLICK HERE

It must be noted that the NEET PG 2023 special stray vacancy round result is tentative in nature and hence, subject to changes. Candidates can not claim any right over the seats allocated in the provisional result. Also, the provisional result cannot be challenged before the court of law.

MCC’s Important Note to Some Candidates

MCC’s important note says that candidates whose category or quota has been changed in the same institution and subject, are required to get an online generated relieving letter and get admitted to the changed category or changed quota seat from the allotted institution. Such candidates must get a fresh online generated admission letter for the changed category or quota seat otherwise the allotted seat will be cancelled due to non-admission.

Also Read: JEE Advanced 2024 Syllabus Released; Download PDF, Check Weightage Here





