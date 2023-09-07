NEET PG 2024 in March; NMC releases tentative admission dates in draft PGMER regulations

  1. Home
NEET PG 2024: NMC has issued the draft schedule for PG courses as per Post Graduate Medical Education Regulations. The NEET PG 2024 is expected ti be held in March 2024. Check NMC Draft PDF and tentative dates here

Sep 7, 2023
NEET PG 2024: The National Medical is seeking feedback on the draft Post Graduate Medical Education Regulations (PGMER) 2023. There is considerable speculation surrounding the regulations by the NMC's indication of a tentative date for the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024. According to the NMC guidelines, NEET PG 2024, if held, will be conducted in March 2024.

The draft PGMER 2023 includes admission and counselling procedures for medical courses. The NMC has outlined the admission schedule for postgraduate broad specialty courses, stating that, "In accordance with NExT Regulation, or in the event of admission being based on NEET-PG, the examination will be held in the month of March."

NEET PG 2024 Admission Schedule

As per the draft released, the NEET PG counselling process will commence in May and the new academic session 2024-25 will start in July. Check the table to know the tentative dates: 

Schedule 

Central Counselling

State counselling

Conduct of exam

March 2024

Declaration of result

First week of April 2024

First round of counselling

May 10 to 20, 2024

May 20 to 31, 2024

Last date of joining

May 31, 2024

June 5, 2024

Second round of counselling

June 1 to 10, 2024

June 11 to 20, 2024

Last date of joining

June 20, 2024

June 30, 2024

Mop up/third round

July 1 to 10, 2024

July 10 to 20, 2024

Last date of joining

July 20, 2024

July 31, 2024

Online stray vacancy round for All India Quota/Central and Deemed Universities

July 21 to 31, 2024

August 1 to 5, 2024

Last date of joining

August 10, 2024

Commencement of academic session

July 1, 2024

Check NMC PGMER Regulations Draft PDF Here

NExT Updates 

The National Exit Test (NExT) was initially slated to replace the NEET PG exam, as announced by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS Delhi. However, the NMC has decided to postpone the exam until further notice based on the guidance of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. According to the academic calendar issued by the National Medical Commission (NMC) in its Competency-Based Medical Education (CBME) regulations 2023 stated that the new batch of MBBS students joining medical colleges this year will write the National Exit Test (NExT) Step 1 in February 2028; the NExT Step 2 will be held in February 2029.  

