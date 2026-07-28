NEET PG 2026 Application Edit Window Closes Today, Make Necessary Changes at natboard.edu.in

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NEET PG 2026 edit window closes today, July 28, 2026. The selective edit window will open on July 31, 2026, for specific candidates who need to get their images and documents corrected.

NEET PG 2026 Application Edit Window: The National Board of Examination will close the application correction window for NEET PG 2026 today, July 28, 2026. The application correction window opened on July 25, 2026. Candidates who have submitted their application for the PG entrance exam can make the required changes to the details entered. It must be noted that the facility for making changes is applicable only to those applicants who have completed the fee payment process successfully. Such candidates can make necessary changes to any information except the Name, Nationality, Email ID, Mobile number, Aadhaar details, Correspondence Address and Test State Preferences. NEET PG 2026 application edit window link is available on the official website natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in. Candidates can also make the necessary changes through the link provided here.

NEET PG Application Edit - Click Here NEET PG 2026 Application Edit Window: Fields for Editing The application edit window gives candidates a chance to make changes to the information in the online application form. As per the details provided. Candidates can make changes to any information or document in the online application during the edit window. The fields which are NOT open for editing during the edit window are - Name, Test State Preference, Nationality, Aadhaar, Correspondence Address, Mobile Number and Email ID. What After the NEET PG 2026 Application Edit Window Closes? After the NEET PG 2026 application edit window closes, the Selective Edit Window will open on July 31, 2026. After closure of the Edit Window, the uploaded images (photograph, signature and thumb impression) of the candidates shall be scrutinised by NBEMS through the Image Scrutiny Portal. Candidates whose uploaded images are found deficient/non-compliant with the prescribed Image Upload Guidelines shall be informed through email and/or applicant login dashboard.