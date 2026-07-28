NEET PG 2026 Application Edit Window Closes Today, Make Necessary Changes at natboard.edu.in
NEET PG 2026 edit window closes today, July 28, 2026. The selective edit window will open on July 31, 2026, for specific candidates who need to get their images and documents corrected.
NEET PG 2026 Application Edit Window: The National Board of Examination will close the application correction window for NEET PG 2026 today, July 28, 2026. The application correction window opened on July 25, 2026. Candidates who have submitted their application for the PG entrance exam can make the required changes to the details entered.
It must be noted that the facility for making changes is applicable only to those applicants who have completed the fee payment process successfully. Such candidates can make necessary changes to any information except the Name, Nationality, Email ID, Mobile number, Aadhaar details, Correspondence Address and Test State Preferences.
NEET PG 2026 application edit window link is available on the official website natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in. Candidates can also make the necessary changes through the link provided here.
NEET PG Application Edit - Click Here
NEET PG 2026 Application Edit Window: Fields for Editing
The application edit window gives candidates a chance to make changes to the information in the online application form. As per the details provided. Candidates can make changes to any information or document in the online application during the edit window. The fields which are NOT open for editing during the edit window are - Name, Test State Preference, Nationality, Aadhaar, Correspondence Address, Mobile Number and Email ID.
What After the NEET PG 2026 Application Edit Window Closes?
After the NEET PG 2026 application edit window closes, the Selective Edit Window will open on July 31, 2026. After closure of the Edit Window, the uploaded images (photograph, signature and thumb impression) of the candidates shall be scrutinised by NBEMS through the Image Scrutiny Portal. Candidates whose uploaded images are found deficient/non-compliant with the prescribed Image Upload Guidelines shall be informed through email and/or applicant login dashboard.
Such candidates are required to rectify the deficient images during the Selective Edit Window by logging into the application form on the NBEMS website with their credentials, accessing the “IMAGE SCRUTINY” tab and uploading compliant images as per the prescribed Image Upload Instructions. Images uploaded by the candidates during the Selective Edit Window may again be scrutinised by NBEMS and, if found deficient/non-compliant, the same may again be rejected and communicated to the candidate through email and/or applicant login dashboard (“IMAGE SCRUTINY” tab) for re- upload within the prescribed Selective Edit Window period.
This process of scrutiny, rejection and re-upload may continue multiple times during the notified Selective Edit Window period. The status of each uploaded image shall be reflected individually as “Accepted” or “Rejected” on the dashboard.
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.