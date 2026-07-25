NEET PG 2026 Application Form Correction Window Opens Today; Here’s What Can And Cannot Be Changed

NEET PG Application Form Correction: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) opened the application form correction or edit window for NEET PG 2026 examination today, July 25, 2026. Candidates who registered for the examination can make changes until July 28, 2026 in their application form starting today on the official website of the board - natboard.edu.in.

What Students Can And Cannot Edit In Their NEET PG Application Form?

Students can make changes with any information or documents in their NEET PG 2026 application form, except their name, Nationality, email ID, mobile number, Aadhar card details, correspondence address and test state preferences.

How To Make Changes In NEET PG 2026 Application Form?