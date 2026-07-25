NEET PG 2026 Application Form Correction Window Opens Today; Here’s What Can And Cannot Be Changed
NEET PG Edit Window Open: The NEET PG 2026 edit window/application form correction window opened today, July 25 and will close on July 28, 2026. Know what can be changed and how to change.
NEET PG Application Form Correction: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) opened the application form correction or edit window for NEET PG 2026 examination today, July 25, 2026. Candidates who registered for the examination can make changes until July 28, 2026 in their application form starting today on the official website of the board - natboard.edu.in.
What Students Can And Cannot Edit In Their NEET PG Application Form?
Students can make changes with any information or documents in their NEET PG 2026 application form, except their name, Nationality, email ID, mobile number, Aadhar card details, correspondence address and test state preferences.
How To Make Changes In NEET PG 2026 Application Form?
- Visit the official website link - NEET PG Application Form 2026
- Click on “Already Registered - To Login”.
- Enter your login credentials and click on “Submit”.
- Your application form will be displayed on the screen.
- Make changes accordingly and save them.
NEET PG 2026 Application Form Edit Window Direct Link
NEET PG 2026: Important Dates
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Event
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Date
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NEET PG 2026 Registration End Date
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July 21, 2026
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NEET PG Edit Window Date
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July 25 to July 28, 2026
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NEET PG Selective Edit Window Date For Photographs, Signatures and Thumb Impression
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July 31 to August 10, 2026
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Test City Details Out Date
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August 11, 2026
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Admit Card Release Date
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August 27, 2026
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NEET PG 2026 Exam Date
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August 30, 2026
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NEET PG 2026 Result Date
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By September 30, 2026
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Cut-off date for Completion of internship towards eligibility for NEET-PG 2026
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September 30, 2026
The NEET PG examination is held for students aiming to get admission into MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses, Post MBBS DNB Courses, Direct 6 Years DrNB Courses and NBEMS Diploma Courses across the country.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.