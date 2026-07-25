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NEET PG 2026 Application Form Correction Window Opens Today; Here’s What Can And Cannot Be Changed

Sahil Behl
By Sahil Behl
Last Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 09:20 IST

NEET PG Edit Window Open: The NEET PG 2026 edit window/application form correction window opened today, July 25 and will close on July 28, 2026. Know what can be changed and how to change. 

NEET PG 2026 Application Form Correction Window Opens Today; Here’s What Can And Cannot Be Changed
NEET PG 2026 Application Form Correction Window Opens Today; Here’s What Can And Cannot Be Changed
Register for Result Updates

NEET PG Application Form Correction: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) opened the application form correction or edit window for NEET PG 2026 examination today, July 25, 2026. Candidates who registered for the examination can make changes until July 28, 2026 in their application form starting today on the official website of the board - natboard.edu.in.

What Students Can And Cannot Edit In Their NEET PG Application Form?

Students can make changes with any information or documents in their NEET PG 2026 application form, except their name, Nationality, email ID, mobile number, Aadhar card details, correspondence address and test state preferences. 

How To Make Changes In NEET PG 2026 Application Form?

  1. Visit the official website link - NEET PG Application Form 2026
  2. Click on “Already Registered - To Login”.
  3. Enter your login credentials and click on “Submit”.
  4. Your application form will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Make changes accordingly and save them.

NEET PG 2026 Application Form Edit Window Direct Link

NEET PG 2026: Important Dates

Event

Date

NEET PG 2026 Registration End Date

July 21, 2026

NEET PG Edit Window Date  

July 25 to July 28, 2026 

NEET PG Selective Edit Window Date For Photographs, Signatures and Thumb Impression 

July 31 to August 10, 2026

Test City Details Out Date

August 11, 2026

Admit Card Release Date   

August 27, 2026

NEET PG 2026 Exam Date

August 30, 2026 

NEET PG 2026 Result Date   

By September 30, 2026

Cut-off date for Completion of internship towards eligibility for NEET-PG 2026  

September 30, 2026

The NEET PG examination is held for students aiming to get admission into MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses, Post MBBS DNB Courses, Direct 6 Years DrNB Courses and NBEMS Diploma Courses across the country. 

Sahil Behl
Sahil Behl

Executive - Editorial

Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.

Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.

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First Published: Jul 25, 2026, 09:07 IST

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