NEET PG 2026: Three Member Committee to Probe Power Failure in Jaipur Centre
NBEMS to form a three member committee to look into the power outage issue caused at the NEET PG Centre in Jaipur. Re-examination for affected students to be conducted on September 5, 2026
NEET PG 2026: The NEET PG 2026 examination was conducted on August 30, 2026. The examination was conducted in a single session from 9 AM to 12:30 PM across all designated centres. While the exam was conducted successfully across various centres in the country, the NEET PG 2026 examination at Sitapura in Jaipur, Rajasthan, was disrupted due to an internal power supply failure. According to a notification, the re-exam for affected students will be conducted this week.
As per reports, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has now constituted a three-member committee to investigate the internal power supply failure at the NEET PG Exam centre at iON Digital Zone Centres in Sitapura in Jaipur, Rajasthan.
As per the notification issued, the NEET PG exam could not be conducted at the iON Digital Zone iDZ Sitapura centres (TC no. 41682 & 41683), Jaipur, Rajasthan, due to internal power failure issues at the centre, attributed to M/s TCS Ltd., the exam conducting agency. The NBEMS has stated that the re-examination of affected candidates will be conducted on September 5, 2026 (Saturday), at 3:00 PM in Jaipur, Rajasthan.
Official Notification - Click Here
The committee formed by the NBEMS will examine the circumstances leading to the power failure and provide details of the reasons for the disruption of power. The committee includes senior officials from the Rajasthan government, a joint secretary-level officer from the Union Health Ministry and a senior engineering official from the Central Electricity Authority.
In the notification issued by the NBEMS, it has been stated that the NEET-PG 2026 examination was conducted for 2,73,096 registered candidates on August 30, 2026, in which 2,65,980 candidates appeared at 1111 centres across the country. The examination was completed for around 2,63,535 candidates.
Details regarding the venue for the re-examination will be shared separately, including the issuance of the revised Admit Cards for such candidates. Candidates affected by the power outage are advised to keep visiting the official website of the NBEMS for the latest updates on the examination schedule.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.