NEET PG 2026: Three Member Committee to Probe Power Failure in Jaipur Centre

NEET PG 2026: The NEET PG 2026 examination was conducted on August 30, 2026. The examination was conducted in a single session from 9 AM to 12:30 PM across all designated centres. While the exam was conducted successfully across various centres in the country, the NEET PG 2026 examination at Sitapura in Jaipur, Rajasthan, was disrupted due to an internal power supply failure. According to a notification, the re-exam for affected students will be conducted this week.

As per reports, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has now constituted a three-member committee to investigate the internal power supply failure at the NEET PG Exam centre at iON Digital Zone Centres in Sitapura in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

As per the notification issued, the NEET PG exam could not be conducted at the iON Digital Zone iDZ Sitapura centres (TC no. 41682 & 41683), Jaipur, Rajasthan, due to internal power failure issues at the centre, attributed to M/s TCS Ltd., the exam conducting agency. The NBEMS has stated that the re-examination of affected candidates will be conducted on September 5, 2026 (Saturday), at 3:00 PM in Jaipur, Rajasthan.