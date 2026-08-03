NEET PG 2026: Over 2.73 Lakh Register; JP Nadda Urges Students Not to Fall for Question Paper Rumours
More than 2.73 lakh candidates have registered for NEET PG 2026, marking a 12.5 per cent increase over last year. Ahead of the August 30 examination, Union Health Minister JP Nadda reviewed the preparations, warned students against fake question paper claims, and highlighted the major reforms introduced for this year’s exam.
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2026, scheduled to be held on August 30, has received registrations from more than 2.73 lakh candidates this year, marking a 12.5 per cent increase over last year. Ahead of the examination, Union Health Minister JP Nadda reviewed the preparedness and advised students not to be misled by rumours, stating that “the final question paper is selected through a highly secure, encrypted and time-bound process shortly before the commencement of the examination.”
NEET PG 2026 Registration Details
In 2025, a total of 2,42,493 candidates registered for NEET PG, of whom 2,30,114 appeared for the examination. This year, registrations have increased to 2,73,183 candidates, reflecting a 12.5 per cent rise. The examination will be conducted in a single shift across around 340 cities and more than 1,300 examination centres.
JP Nadda Reviews NEET PG Preparedness
Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda, on August 1, reviewed the preparedness for NEET PG 2026 along with officials from the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), technology partners and other stakeholders involved in conducting the examination.
He urged students not to believe anyone claiming prior access to the question paper, calling such claims completely false. Nadda also advised candidates to immediately report any suspicious activity or attempts at unfair practices to NBEMS or the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Major Changes Introduced for NEET PG 2026
On August 1, the Centre announced several reforms for NEET PG 2026. Candidates can now select three preferred examination cities instead of securing a test city on a first-come, first-served basis.
The exam pattern has also been revised. The number of questions has been reduced from 200 to 180, while the total duration remains unchanged at 210 minutes, giving candidates more time per question. In addition, city intimation slips will now be issued nearly three weeks before the examination, allowing candidates to better plan their travel and accommodation.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.