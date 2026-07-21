NEET PG 2026 Registration Window Closes Today, Apply at natboard.edu.in
NEET PG 2026 registration window closes today. Candidates appearing for the PG Entrance examination must visit the official website to apply. The edit window opens on July 25, 2026.
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will close the registration window for NEET PG 2026 today, July 21, 2026. Candidates yet to apply for the PG entrance examination must visit the official website of NBEMS to register and apply.
NEET PG 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on August 30, 2026. The link for students to register for NEET PG 2026 will close at 11:55 PM today. Eligible students need to complete the registration and application process before the given deadline. When filling out the online application form, students must enter all the required details along with the scanned copies of the documents to be submitted.
NEET PG 2026 application link is available on the official website - natboard.edu.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to submit the application form.
NEET PG 2026 Registration Link - Click Here
NEET PG 2026 Online Registration and Application Process
The link for candidates to submit the online application form is available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to submit the application form
Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET PG
Step 2: Click on the NEET PG 2026 application link
Step 3: Click on New Registration and enter all required details
Step 4: Fill out the online application form
Step 5: Submit the documents
Step 6: Submit the application fee
Step 7: Preview the application and make necessary changes
Step 6: Save and click on submit
NEET PG 2026 Application Fee
After filling in the basic candidate details and the academic details, students are required to submit the online application fee. The category-wise fee must be submitted via Credeit/ Debit cards or via Net Banking and UPI facilities.
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Category
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Fee
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General, OBC and EWS
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₹ 3500/-
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SC, ST, PwBD
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₹ 2500/-
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.