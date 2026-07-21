NEET PG 2026 Registration Window Closes Today, Apply at natboard.edu.in

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will close the registration window for NEET PG 2026 today, July 21, 2026. Candidates yet to apply for the PG entrance examination must visit the official website of NBEMS to register and apply.

NEET PG 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on August 30, 2026. The link for students to register for NEET PG 2026 will close at 11:55 PM today. Eligible students need to complete the registration and application process before the given deadline. When filling out the online application form, students must enter all the required details along with the scanned copies of the documents to be submitted.

NEET PG 2026 application link is available on the official website - natboard.edu.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to submit the application form.