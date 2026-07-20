NEET PG 2026 Registration Last Date Tomorrow, Apply Now at natboard.edu.in

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will close the NEET PG 2026 application window on July 21, 2026. Candidates still have the time to submit their application till 11.55 PM by visiting the official website at natboard.edu.in. Students are advised not to wait until the last date as heavy traffic on the website may slow down the website or not function properly. NEET PG is conducted for admission to MD, MS, PG Diploma and postgraduate medical courses offered by medical colleges across India. This year, the NEET PG exam will be held on August 30, 2026 and the admit cards will be issued on August 27, 2026. Read the article to know more details.

Steps to Fill NEET PG Application Form 2026?

Candidates are advised to follow the simple steps given below and submit their NEET PG application till July 21, 2026.