NEET PG 2026 Registration Last Date Tomorrow, Apply Now at natboard.edu.in
NEET PG 2026 Registration Date: Candidates are advised to submit their applications for NEET PG 2026 till July 21, 2026. After this date no further applications will be accepted. Check the article to know steps to apply, important dates and other exam details in this article.
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will close the NEET PG 2026 application window on July 21, 2026. Candidates still have the time to submit their application till 11.55 PM by visiting the official website at natboard.edu.in. Students are advised not to wait until the last date as heavy traffic on the website may slow down the website or not function properly. NEET PG is conducted for admission to MD, MS, PG Diploma and postgraduate medical courses offered by medical colleges across India. This year, the NEET PG exam will be held on August 30, 2026 and the admit cards will be issued on August 27, 2026. Read the article to know more details.
Steps to Fill NEET PG Application Form 2026?
Candidates are advised to follow the simple steps given below and submit their NEET PG application till July 21, 2026.
- Visit the NEET PG official website at natboard.edu.in
- On the homepage click on examination tab
- Then click on NEET PG
- Now click on the Application Link
- A new window will appear
- Read the important instructions before your start filling the application form
- Register first in order to get your User ID and Password
- Then Login and complete your application by filling all details
- Upload the Required Documents, Image, Signature in prescribed format
- Pay the NEET PG 2026 Application Fees and submit your application
- Download the confirmation page and take print out for future use
Direct Link to Apply for NEET PG 2026
NEET PG 2026 Important Dates
Those candidates who are applying for the NEET PG 2026 should keep a track of all important dates to avoid missing any other exam event. Refer the table given below to know important dates.
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Important Dates for NEET PG 2026
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Event
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Date
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Online Application Starts
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July 1, 2026 (5:00 PM)
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Last Date to Submit Applications
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July 21, 2026 (11:55 PM)
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Application Edit Window
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July 25 - July 28, 2026
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Selective Edit Window for Images
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July 31 - August 10, 2026
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Test City Information Release
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August 11, 2026
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Admit Card Release
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August 27, 2026
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NEET PG 2026 Exam Date
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August 30, 2026
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Internship Completion Cutoff Date
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September 30, 2026
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Result Declaration
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September 30, 2026
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