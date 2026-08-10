NEET PG 2026: Selective Edit Window Closes Today, Here’s What You Can Edit And How
NEET PG 2026 selective edit window closes today, August 10. Candidates can make changes to their photograph, signature and thumb impression through the official NBEMS website. Check the steps to edit the application form and the complete NEET PG 2026 schedule here.
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will close the selective edit window for the NEET PG 2026 application form today, August 10, 2026. Candidates who want to make changes to their photograph, signature, or thumb impression can use the facility until today. After the window closes, candidates will not be allowed to make changes to these details. To edit their application form, candidates need to visit the official NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in, log in using their user ID and password, and make the required changes.
What Can Be Edited During NEET PG Selective Edit Window?
Candidates are allowed to make changes to three particulars in their application form:
- Thumb impression
- Photograph
- Signature
These details are important for biometric authentication and identity verification. Candidates should ensure that the uploaded details meet the prescribed requirements to avoid any issues during the examination or at the examination centre.
NEET PG 2026 Selective Edit Window Direct Link
How To Edit NEET PG Application Form?
Candidates can follow these steps to make the required changes:
1. Visit the official NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in.
2. Go to the NEET PG section on the homepage.
3. Click on the Application Link and then select Login.
4. Enter your user ID and password.
5. Open the NEET PG 2026 application form.
6. Make the required changes to your photograph, signature, or thumb impression.
7. Review the changes and submit the application form.
NEET PG 2026 Schedule
The NEET PG 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 30, 2026. The NEET PG city intimation slip is scheduled to be released on August 11, 2026, while the admit card will be issued on August 27, 2026.
The NEET PG 2026 result is expected to be declared by September 30, 2026. The cut-off date for completion of the internship, which is an eligibility requirement for NEET PG 2026, will also be released on the same day as result, as per the official schedule.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.