NEET PG 2026: Selective Edit Window Closes Today, Here’s What You Can Edit And How

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will close the selective edit window for the NEET PG 2026 application form today, August 10, 2026. Candidates who want to make changes to their photograph, signature, or thumb impression can use the facility until today. After the window closes, candidates will not be allowed to make changes to these details. To edit their application form, candidates need to visit the official NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in, log in using their user ID and password, and make the required changes.

What Can Be Edited During NEET PG Selective Edit Window?

Candidates are allowed to make changes to three particulars in their application form:

Thumb impression

Photograph

Signature

These details are important for biometric authentication and identity verification. Candidates should ensure that the uploaded details meet the prescribed requirements to avoid any issues during the examination or at the examination centre.