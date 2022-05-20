NEET PG Admissions 2022: SC to hold Final Hearing on EWS Criteria Row in July, Get Details Here

NEET PG Admissions 2022: Even as the NEET 2021 Counselling Process is about to end, the row around EWS Criteria in NEET PG Admissions continues. The legal battle around the government’s decision to set Rs 8 lakh as the income criteria for deciding eligibility for EWS quota is being challenged in the Supreme Court. The apex court has decided to hold the final hearing on the matter in July 2022, as per the latest media reports.

The delay in hearing the plea regarding the NEET PG EWS Quota row is caused due to the summer vacations for the court. While listing the matter for July, an SC bench comprising of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant, and PS Narasimha said that the case needs to be heard by a combination bench of three judges and it would be possible only in July, following the summer vacations.

What is the EWS Quota Income Criteria Row?

A group of NEET PG Aspirants have reached out to the court challenging the government order of setting Rs 8 lakh as the income criteria limit for deciding eligibility under the EWS Quota. Senior advocate Arvind Datar who was representing the aspirants said that for NEET PG 2022, the government has lifted the Rs 8 lakh criteria which was set earlier for the creamy layer in OBC and adopted it for the EWS.

Earlier, Central Govt had appointed a panel to decide the income criteria limit for deciding EWS quota eligibility. The three-member panel consisted of Ajay Bhushan Pandey, former finance secretary, VK Malhotra, member secretary, ICSSR, and Sanjeev Sanyal, Principal Economic Adviser. The panel after thorough deliberations had recommended Rs 8 lakh as the income criteria limit for the EWS quota qualification. The same was submitted by the Centra in its affidavit as to the grounds on the basis of which the EWS qualification criteria were decided.

Also Read: NEET PG 2022 Postponement: ABVP meets Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, shares 6 Key Points Favouring Deferring of Exam