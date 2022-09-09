NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Advisory issued for NEET PG candidates, Check at mcc.nic.in

The Medical Counselling Committee has released an Advisory for NEET PG 2022 candidates. The counselling process for NEET PG 2022 is set to commence soon. Students eligible for the NEET PG 2022 counselling can visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee to check the notification issued.

According to the ddetails mentioned in the advisory the candidates eligible for the counselling procedure will be allotted seats based on the nomination, merit and choices entered during the choice filling procedure.



Candidates who have been allotted seats are required to download the provisional allotment letters from the website and report to the allotted colleges for admission. Students are advised to make sure that the letters are issued by authorised personnel only.



Candidates have been asked to beware of fake agents and follow the official website only.

NEET PG 2022 Counselling Official notice

NEET PG 2022 Counselling Procedure

The NEET PG 2022 Counselling Registration and Application process is expected to commence soon. Students are required to complete the registration process for the counsellling procedure and complete the choice filling step. As per the notification available the NEET PG 2022 counselling is scheduled to begin from September 15, 2022. Students who have qualified the NEET PG 2022 Examinations can apply for the counsellling procedure.

