NEET PG Counselling 2022: Choice Filling Commence Today at mcc.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

NEET PG 2022 Choice Filling: The Medical Counselling Committee will start the choice filling and locking procedure for the NEET PG 2022 Counselling from today onwards. Candidates must note that the last date to complete the registration process is September 23, 2022, while the last date for completing the choice filling procedure is September 25, 2022.

Only those students who have completed the NEET PG 2022 Counselling registrations will be eligible to complete the NEET PG 2022 Choice filling and locking procedure. In the NEET PG 2022 Choice filling candidates are required to enter the choice of course and college they are interested in securing admission to as per their preference.

The link for students to complete the NEET PG 2022 Registration and Choice Filling is available on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Along with the official website, candidates can also complete the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Choice Filling procedure through the direct link provided below.

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Registration link

Steps to complete the NEET PG 2022 Choice Filling procedure

The link for students to complete the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Choice Filling procedure will be made live from today onwards. Candidates are required to enter the choice of course, and college in the order of preference in the choice filling procedure. Students can also follow the steps given here to complete the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Choice Filling Procedure.

Step 1: Visit the NEET PG Counselling official website

Step 2: Click on the Registration link provided

Step 3: Enter the NEET PG Roll Number and Password in the link given

Step 4: The fields to enter the choices will be displayed

Step 5: Lock in the choices and click on the final submission tab

According to the schedule provided, the verification of the documents submitted by the students will be conducted on September 23 and 24, 2022, while the processing of the allotment will be done on September 26 and 27, 2022. The Seat Allotment Result for Round 1 Counselling will be announced on September 28, 2022, and the reporting to the allotted colleges will have to be conducted between September 29 to October 4, 2022.

